Earth Day events planned for Napa on Saturday

Napa County's Resource Conservation District is sponsoring nine community cleanup opportunities in Napa on Earth Day Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Each participant must register in advance through RCD's online system to be consistent with Napa County’s COVID-19 gathering guidelines. Each site is limited to 25 participants or fewer.
Participants must register in advance at NapaRCD.org/EarthDay2021.
Everyone must read and agree to COVID-19 Volunteer Guidelines. All participants must wear masks, including those who are fully vaccinated.
There will be buckets and gloves available for volunteers, and a limited number of trash grabbers. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, dress in layers and bring a full water bottle.
Cleanup sites: Downtown Napa (Main & Pearl); South Jefferson Wetlands; Oxbow District, meeting at west side of CIA Copia building; Vintage High School; Kennedy Park, meeting at Mulberry II Picnic Area; Westwood Hills Park w/ special guest Gordon Walker, @FascinatedByFungi; Camille Park with extra activities with the Napa Youth Stewardship Council; Shurtleff Park, with extra activities with the Napa Youth Stewardship Council, and Napa Valley Vine Trail at Hartle Court.
The River Terrace Inn in Napa will reward participants 21 and older with a complimentary Violet G&T cocktail on Saturday evening to go with any other food or beverage purchase.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Dozens of parents and residents spoke out on the future of Napa middle schools ahead of NVUSD trustees' expected decision April 22.
The hospital said it is compensating for revenue reductions in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Napa County: West Coast variant responsible for COVID cases among vaccinated residents at Vets Home, Napa State
None of the vaccinated persons who tested positive fell ill or displayed COVID-19 symptoms, something Napa County officials say underscores th…
Pacaso, a company specializing in the co-ownership of second homes by multiple parties, sued the City of St. Helena last week amid a dispute o…
Temporary dining and recreation uses are proposed for the former Copia south garden space, to be known as Oxbow Yard.
The Olney family is being sued for the wrongful death of a man who died when a vehicle crashed into an irrigation pond at their property in 2020.
City Manager Steve Potter plans to hire Molly Rattigan, a 16-year veteran of Napa County government.
Unlike some other recent Victorian sales, this home's four rental units may be retained.
The battle between Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Upper Valley Disposal Service escalated with the company’s chief operating officer calling on him…
The suspect in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart killed her while trying rape her in his dorm room and his fa…