Earth Day events planned for Napa on Saturday

Napa County's Resource Conservation District is sponsoring nine community cleanup opportunities in Napa on Earth Day Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Each participant must register in advance through RCD's online system to be consistent with Napa County’s COVID-19 gathering guidelines. Each site is limited to 25 participants or fewer.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Participants must register in advance at NapaRCD.org/EarthDay2021.

Everyone must read and agree to COVID-19 Volunteer Guidelines. All participants must wear masks, including those who are fully vaccinated.

There will be buckets and gloves available for volunteers, and a limited number of trash grabbers. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, dress in layers and bring a full water bottle.

Cleanup sites: Downtown Napa (Main & Pearl); South Jefferson Wetlands; Oxbow District, meeting at west side of CIA Copia building; Vintage High School; Kennedy Park, meeting at Mulberry II Picnic Area; Westwood Hills Park w/ special guest Gordon Walker, @FascinatedByFungi; Camille Park with extra activities with the Napa Youth Stewardship Council; Shurtleff Park, with extra activities with the Napa Youth Stewardship Council, and Napa Valley Vine Trail at Hartle Court.