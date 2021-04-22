 Skip to main content
Earth Day events planned for Napa on Saturday

Earth Day in Napa 2018 (copy)

These discarded cigarette butts were collected during Earth Day activities in Napa in 2018.

One type of trash was used to store another at the Napa Oxbow, where volunteers from the Napa Youth Stewardship Council used discarded coffee cups to store dozens of cigarette butts during their Earth Day cleanup. The team also recovered at least two carpets and a wood-and-metal chair, among other kinds of trash.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

Napa County's Resource Conservation District is sponsoring nine community cleanup opportunities in Napa on Earth Day Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. 

Each participant must register in advance through RCD's online system to be consistent with Napa County’s COVID-19 gathering guidelines. Each site is limited to 25 participants or fewer.

Participants must register in advance at NapaRCD.org/EarthDay2021.

Everyone must read and agree to COVID-19 Volunteer Guidelines. All participants must wear masks, including those who are fully vaccinated.

There will be buckets and gloves available for volunteers, and a limited number of trash grabbers. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, dress in layers and bring a full water bottle.

Cleanup sites: Downtown Napa (Main & Pearl); South Jefferson Wetlands; Oxbow District, meeting at west side of CIA Copia building; Vintage High School; Kennedy Park, meeting at Mulberry II Picnic Area; Westwood Hills Park w/ special guest Gordon Walker, @FascinatedByFungi; Camille Park with extra activities with the Napa Youth Stewardship Council; Shurtleff Park, with extra activities with the Napa Youth Stewardship Council, and Napa Valley Vine Trail at Hartle Court. 

The River Terrace Inn in Napa will reward participants 21 and older with a complimentary Violet G&T cocktail on Saturday evening to go with any other food or beverage purchase.

