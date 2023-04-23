Volunteer Norma Sotelo collects trash near the boat launch at Napa's Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Beverage cans, cigarette butts, scrap metal and other waste were collected near Pearl and Main streets in downtown Napa on Sunday during the annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup.
Nick Otto, Register
A bucket of trash is dumped after being collected as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers are seen collecting trash along the Napa River in Kennedy Park, one of 10 local sites targeted for beautification during Sunday's annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers Zaira Miller, 10, and her father Zak collect trash along the banks of the Napa River as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers Karen and Ray Graziani collect trash along the banks of the Napa River from their kayaks on Sunday morning during the annual Earth Day cleanup campaign sponsored by the Napa County Resource Conservation District.
Nick Otto, Register
Members of Dance House Napa Valley Peak PAC perform during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteers hand out free succulents during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Kids are seen fishing with with magnets at the Friends of the Napa River booth during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
People are seen trying different herbs during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
A large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The holiday weekend devoted to the planet’s preservation was the occasion for the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup, during which volunteer teams spent their Sunday morning clearing trash and waste from nine sites across Napa and Yountville.
Using gloves, buckets and long-handled clawed pickers, 179 participants in the annual cleanup – organized by the Napa County Resource Conservation District and other groups – spent about 2 ½ hours clearing 1,562 pounds of waste from both busy downtown locales and the quieter refuges of parks, trails and the Napa River, according to Napa RCD’s community engagement and project manager Ashley Kvitek.
Gleanings ranged from tossed-away cans and food wrappers on Main Street and outside the Oxbow Public Market to scrap wood, rusted metal and more on the river bank coursing through Kennedy Park, where 285 pounds of waste was recovered.
“Today we found a canoe paddle – just one – three brand-new tires with full treads and everything, and a baby stroller out in the middle of nowhere,” Kvitek said of the Sunday cleanup’s larger discoveries.
While Napa’s Earth Day cleanup crews over the years have salvaged unusual throwaways such as ottomans, shopping carts and even a wine barrel, organizers have described the most mundane waste materials as perhaps the most lastingly destructive – plastic bottles and similarly small items, which break down into microplastics that readily wash into waterways and enter the human body.
Following the morning cleanup, Napa’s Earth Day celebration moved to the downtown Oxbow Commons for a festival hosted by the Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County.
For more photos from Napa's Earth Day cleanup and celebration, see Page A7.
Volunteers Karen and Ray Graziani collect trash along the banks of the Napa River from their kayaks on Sunday morning during the annual Earth Day cleanup campaign sponsored by the Napa County Resource Conservation District.