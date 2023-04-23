Groups of volunteers joined in the annual worldwide celebrations of Earth Day – by working to keep Napa beautiful.

The holiday weekend devoted to the planet’s preservation was the occasion for the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup, during which volunteer teams spent their Sunday morning clearing trash and waste from nine sites across Napa and Yountville.

Using gloves, buckets and long-handled clawed pickers, 179 participants in the annual cleanup – organized by the Napa County Resource Conservation District and other groups – spent about 2 ½ hours clearing 1,562 pounds of waste from both busy downtown locales and the quieter refuges of parks, trails and the Napa River, according to Napa RCD’s community engagement and project manager Ashley Kvitek.

Gleanings ranged from tossed-away cans and food wrappers on Main Street and outside the Oxbow Public Market to scrap wood, rusted metal and more on the river bank coursing through Kennedy Park, where 285 pounds of waste was recovered.

“Today we found a canoe paddle – just one – three brand-new tires with full treads and everything, and a baby stroller out in the middle of nowhere,” Kvitek said of the Sunday cleanup’s larger discoveries.

While Napa’s Earth Day cleanup crews over the years have salvaged unusual throwaways such as ottomans, shopping carts and even a wine barrel, organizers have described the most mundane waste materials as perhaps the most lastingly destructive – plastic bottles and similarly small items, which break down into microplastics that readily wash into waterways and enter the human body.

Following the morning cleanup, Napa’s Earth Day celebration moved to the downtown Oxbow Commons for a festival hosted by the Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County.

