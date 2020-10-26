Earthquake reported in rural Napa County

A small earthquake occurred at 11:38 p.m. Sunday near Lake Berryessa, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.6 magnitude quake is classified as a "minor" one, with no property damage expected, the USGS said.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles.

The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

