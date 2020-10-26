 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earthquake reported in rural Napa County

Earthquake reported in rural Napa County

{{featured_button_text}}

A small earthquake occurred at 11:38 p.m. Sunday near Lake Berryessa, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.6 magnitude quake is classified as a "minor" one, with no property damage expected, the USGS said.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles.

The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

Watch Now: Napa's Salvation Army feeds those in need during COVID-19, wildfires

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News