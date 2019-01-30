Land Trust of Napa County has announced the donation of a conservation easement by Bo and Heidi Barrett on their property near Calistoga, just north of Chateau Montelena.
This donation marks the second time the Barretts have worked with the Land Trust on a conservation easement.
“I want to thank Bo and Heidi Barrett for this generous easement donation,” said Doug Parker, CEO of the Land Trust in a statement. “The parcel abuts another easement that the Barretts previously donated. Together these two easements create more than 100 acres of permanently protected land right next to the City of Calistoga’s 260-acre Kimball Reservoir property.”
The easement eliminates all potential for development on the property, protecting both its natural and scenic values. By partnering with the Land Trust, the Barretts preserve the property in its natural state forever, while maintaining the land in private ownership, the Land Trust said.
The property also contains a ridgeline that is visible from both Highway 128 and Highway 29, protecting a scenic backdrop above the valley.
The Land Trust of Napa County is dedicated to preserving the character of Napa by permanently protecting land. In its 43-year history, the Land Trust has worked with landowners to complete 225 real estate projects, protecting more than 73,000 acres of land – more than 14 percent of Napa County.