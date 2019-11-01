A small vegetation fire off of Wooden Valley Road burned two acres Thursday afternoon.
Downed power lines were found in the area, according to Cal Fire dispatch. The fire was controlled within a half hour, but firefighters remained on scene for about four hours. There were no reported injuries.
Solano County resources aided in the fire, Cal Fire said.
Witness April Swift said she saw a firefighting airplane on scene and a Pacific Gas and Electric Company rep watching the fire with binoculars. She was first alerted to the blaze by her cousin, who owns property close to the fire.
"He said, 'April, we have a problem,'" she said.
Swift saw a large smoke cloud and called 911. A firefighter airplane came within 20 to 30 minutes of her call to dispatchers, she said.
"They were on it so fast," she said.