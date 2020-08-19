East Napa County rural residents bear brunt of wildfires

He was surprised by the speed at which everything happened.

“Yesterday, the fire was still probably about five miles from us,” Wilson said. “At mid-day. But by later that evening, the fire was within a couple of miles of our ranch. It surprised us because the wind speed wasn’t that great.”

He had plans on Wednesday morning that could change, depending on the situation.

“We’re going to stay at the ranch,” he said. “Of course, there’s no power. We have water. We have some food. Hopefully, things will stabilize and we’ll get some power back.”

Lisa Hirayama and her husband Larry Carr live at Circle Oaks, a community of 180 homes between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. She was in Fairfield Tuesday and received a call from Carr to come home.

“Coming up Wooden Valley, I saw that huge, thunderhead-type of smoke,” she said. “I knew that thunderhead did not look good.”

Then came the evacuation order over Nixle. All of a sudden, it seemed like the 2017 Atlas fire all over again.

“Definitely getting a flashback,” she said.