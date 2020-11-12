East Napa residents protest placement of a 'sexually violent predator'

"This guy I feel is not a threat at all," said Lars Locken. "The guy is pushing 80 ... Also, he's in a wheelchair. He walks with a walker. He won't be everybody's gardener and raping everybody in Napa."

"People don't have all the information and it's killing me," Locken said. "This guy will be monitored 24/7," will wear a GPS monitor and initially will have in-house supervision, he said.

Bonny Johnson, Christman's new neighbor, is not convinced. "In the photo, he looks like a nice grandfatherly person that children would be attracted to," she said.

"I have heard that he does walk with a walker. It's all rumors. We don't know," Johnson said.

Deputy DA Dziadur said Liberty Healthcare made arrangements to place Christman in east Napa without Napa County being aware of it. He was under the jurisdiction of San Francisco County, Christman's residence when he was first sent to prison for child molestation.

Before the judge's order was finalized, Napa County was given 30 days to organize a "community response." "We very quickly mobilized," Dziadur said.