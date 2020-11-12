East Napa residents protest placement of a 'sexually violent predator'

The pending placement in a rural Napa neighborhood of a 76-year-old man deemed a sexually violent predator has rallied his Coombsville neighbors in opposition.
A San Francisco Superior Court judge approved the placement in October despite receiving more than 500 protest letters, a petition with nearly 800 names and personal testimony from community leaders who cited concerns about neighborhood safety.
Charles Leroy Christman, who has no ties to Napa County, is coming here because the patient management firm working for the state Department of State Hospitals could find no other place for him in the Bay Area, said Agnes Dziadur, a Napa County deputy district attorney.
Christman carries with him an extremely rare classification, sexually violent predator, Dziadur said. According to Napa Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Pacheco, there is only one other in Napa County currently.
Christmas received the label after serving many years in state prison for molesting young boys. At the end of his sentence, Christman and his advocates were able to convince the court that he could live safely on the outside, Dziadur said Thursday.
Napa won't be Christman's first community placement. Amid community opposition, he was released in early 2015 to a Walnut Creek neighborhood, but his placement was revoked that summer after he made non-touching gestures toward an 18-year-old male during a supervised visit to a senior group meeting.
With Christman's Napa County move-in date nearly at hand, Coombsville neighbors have begun distributing flyers: "SEXUALLY VIOLENT PREDATOR MOVING INTO NAPA" — and are planning a demonstration Saturday in front of the north Napa home of Christman's new landlord, Lars and Phyllis Locken.
Emotions have been running high.
"It's just shocking to me that one individual who is only thinking of money can put the community at risk and change the environment of the whole neighborhood," said Bonny Johnson, asserting that Christman would be able to "look right into my backyard."
If Christman's supervised placement in Coombsville occurs, Johnson said her family will end having a friend's 9-year-old son raise 4-H goats in their yard. "We don't want him here twice a day feeding goats by himself," she said.
In an interview Wednesday, Lars Locken said his family was feeling the pressure to undo the rental to Christman.
"I'm kind of frazzled," Locken said. "People are saying they're going to protest in front of my house, but damn it, it's not as bad as people are saying."
Locken said he did two months' of research before agreeing to rent his small house to Liberty Healthcare Corp. which is coordinating all aspects of Christman's release from Coalinga State Hospital. Liberty Healthcare can guarantee regular rent payments which is attractive to any landlord, he said.
"This guy I feel is not a threat at all," said Lars Locken. "The guy is pushing 80 ... Also, he's in a wheelchair. He walks with a walker. He won't be everybody's gardener and raping everybody in Napa."
"People don't have all the information and it's killing me," Locken said. "This guy will be monitored 24/7," will wear a GPS monitor and initially will have in-house supervision, he said.
Bonny Johnson, Christman's new neighbor, is not convinced. "In the photo, he looks like a nice grandfatherly person that children would be attracted to," she said.
"I have heard that he does walk with a walker. It's all rumors. We don't know," Johnson said.
Deputy DA Dziadur said Liberty Healthcare made arrangements to place Christman in east Napa without Napa County being aware of it. He was under the jurisdiction of San Francisco County, Christman's residence when he was first sent to prison for child molestation.
Before the judge's order was finalized, Napa County was given 30 days to organize a "community response." "We very quickly mobilized," Dziadur said.
The DA's office and the Napa County Sheriff's Office cited Christman's long history of sex crimes, his lack of ties to Napa and the difficulty of monitoring someone in a rural neighborhood, she said. The two agencies put out a "Community Education" flyer with Christman's photo and a summary of his criminal history, noting it is illegal to use this information to commit a crime against Christman or harass him.
The judge wasn't convinced by the local arguments and approved Christman's Napa placement.
On Nov. 30, the Napa County DA's office will ask Judge Crompton to give Napa County, not San Francisco, jurisdiction over Christman. This would allow local agencies to form a "safety committee" to monitor Christman's compliance with his community placement order, Dziadur said.
Napa County can't reverse Crompton's placement order, but it will have leverage going forward. Any violation would be heard in Napa County Superior Court, she said.
The terms of Christman's release to Napa have been sealed by the San Francisco judge. No one locally knows what they say, said Dziadur, who will ask that they be unsealed.
The Register asked to interview a representative of Liberty Healthcare Corp., but was told to go through California's Department of State Hospitals. Questions about this case were submitted to the department early Friday morning, but answers were still pending as of late afternoon.
Sgt. Pacheco said local agencies have done their part in providing the Coombsville neighborhood with information about Christman's history for when he moves in.
"Awareness is a key factor," he said Thursday. The public will know that Christman is there and that the Sheriff's Office is ready to answer questions or hear concerns, he said.
"There is not a target on his back," Pacheco said. Christman now has the right to live in Coombsville as long as he follows all the rules laid down for him, he said.
