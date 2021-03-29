Easter celebrations will be socially distanced in the Napa Valley

Some of this year’s Easter celebrations in cities across Napa County are taking the same socially distanced form as they did in 2020, as restrictions on large groups stay in effect despite a growing vaccination effort to turn back the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers in Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and St. Helena are encouraging families to come to events including drive-up greetings from the Easter bunny, egg-painting contests held online, and a hunt for golden-colored eggs not at a single park but across the city of Napa.
In St. Helena, a campaign to paint wine barrels in festively painted patterns — and display them for drivers and passers-by — has returned for a second Easter after debuting a year ago, weeks after widespread stay-at-home orders halted virtually all public gatherings statewide.
Meanwhile, Calistoga is not planning any public Easter-season events this year, and an annual Easter egg hunt organized by the Calistoga Lions Club also will not take place, according to Rachel Melick, city parks director.
The low-intensity Easter celebrations slated for the Napa Valley may reflect continuing cautiousness about racing ahead with group events that often take several months to organize, even with a ramp-up in COVID-19 vaccinations, a steady drop in infection rates this year, and the advent of more lenient rules from California and Napa County governing public events.
Starting Thursday, the county will begin accepting applications for events in unincorporated areas. A state health order re-legalizes some outdoor live events for the first time since the start of stay-at-home orders last March, with the number of allowed spectators based on a county’s tier on California’s four-level scale of viral spread.
Despite the more lenient rules coming to county-controlled areas, city-hosted large-scale gatherings appear unlikely in Napa over the next few months. The city has not received a permit application from American Legion Post 113 for its annual observance on Memorial Day, nor has Sunrise Rotary applied to stage its downtown July Fourth, according to Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory.
Here are the events announced by local cities on and before Easter Sunday:
Napa
Napa is hosting a safely distanced spin on a traditional Easter egg hunt, one that encourages families to explore many of the city’s more than 50 public parks and recreation areas.
One hundred golden-colored eggs have been concealed across numerous Napa parks for the Bunny Hop Golden Egg Hunt, scheduled for Saturday. Participants are encouraged to find the special eggs, take photographs of themselves holding them, and tag the city on Twitter at @napaparksandrec.
Napans also can share pictures of themselves as part of the city’s Eggxtraordinary Coloring Contest, open to children ages 5 to 12. Send in a picture of your best-decorated egg to be featured on the Parks and Recreation department’s Facebook page.
Email pictures to prscntr@cityofnapa.org with the child’s name and age. Photos must be received by 2 p.m. April 4, the day after Easter.
American Canyon
American Canyon residents will be able to visit the Easter bunny from their cars on Saturday during the city’s Bunny Hop Drive Through. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Phillip West Aquatic Center, 100 Benton Way, as a safely distanced way to celebrate the holiday.
Various community sponsors will provide gifts to visitors, and the Easter bunny will be on hand to wave to children.
Yountville
The town of Yountville will host its Egg-Stra Special Drive-Thru at the Community Center, 6516 Washington St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visitors can wave to the Easter bunny at the event and receive a spring-themed gift bag.
Admission is free for all ages, but registration is required to enter. Visit townofyountville.com/events to register.
St. Helena
People all over St. Helena are decorating wine barrels as part of an artistic way to liven up the city during the Easter holiday.
Participants are asked to register at barrelsoffunsthelena.com and display their barrels no later than Friday.
Last year’s inaugural wine barrel Easter egg hunt was organized by the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge 167 as a safe, socially distanced way for the community to celebrate the first holiday of the pandemic. Local businesses followed up with their own Holiday Wine Barrel Tour in December.
“It was a fun, safe way to get out into the community and see your neighbors,” said Stephanie Iacobacci of St. Helena Parks and Recreation. “Last year’s event did so well that it was a no-brainer — everyone wanted it to return.”
The latest event is a partnership between the city, Odd Fellows, Menegon Catering/Steves Hardware, and Hall Wines, which has offered to donate up to 300 barrels. As of March 18, participants from St. Helena, Deer Park, and Angwin — mostly residents but also some businesses — had registered for more than 130 barrels.
The last deliveries were scheduled for Friday, March 26, although barrels will still be available for pickup behind Steve’s Hardware this week. Deliveries are available only within St. Helena.
The barrels are free, but with an optional suggested donation of $20 per barrel. All proceeds will fund the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s marketing efforts to help businesses reeling from the pandemic.
After registering online, expect to receive a confirmation email with a barrel ID number within 48 hours. If no confirmation is received, email info@barrelsoffunsthelena.com.
As the Friday deadline approaches, organizers will release a map showing the location of each barrel. Photos of each barrel will be posted online, and online voters will select a Barrel of the Year.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their barrels with locally purchased art supplies.
The Boy Scouts are planning a fundraiser in which Scouts will offer to cut barrels in half to create planters. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
St. Helena Star reporter Jesse Duarte contributed to this report.
