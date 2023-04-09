Amid the many celebrations of Easter Sunday in Napa County and around the world, a few take place at first light, symbolizing rebirth.

One such service unfolds each year in Napa, where the Napa Methodist Church for more than two decades has marked Easter with an outdoor service at Tulocay Cemetery. On Sunday, worshipers braved an early-spring chill to celebrate the resurrection story of Jesus – at the same sunrise hour associated with the Biblical account of a missing body and an empty tomb.

Headstones, plaques and rolling fields took the place of stained glass and chapel walls as black skies slowly gave way first to the promise of light, and then the reality or worshipers bundled in well-padded coats.

Founded in 1859 – less than a decade after California gained statehood – Tulocay Cemetery is the final resting place for generations of Napans spanning nearly its entire history as a city. Napa Methodist began open-air Easter services there in 2001 and has continued the tradition annually, except for years when rain has washed out the ceremony.

Napa Methodist’s service – and another daybreak gathering organized by St. Helena United Methodist Church at the White Barn on the city outskirts – led off a morning of church gatherings that capped Holy Week observations at Catholic, Protestant, independent and other congregations from American Canyon to Calistoga.