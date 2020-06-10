Economist: Napa County recovery will depend on quality of tourist experience

“I think that just underscores the importance of making sure we don’t have another surge in cases locally,” Pedroza replied.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said he’s hearing from Eyler that the county needs to double down on fighting a possible rise in COVID-19. That will provide the best ability to build back the economy.

Eyler said Napa County needs to provide potential visitors assurance that their experience in wine country will be somewhat similar to what they are expecting. It also must make sure COVID-19 reinfections aren’t blown out of proportion.

“It’s not like the fires when they happened, where the only thing you see in the news is five cases happened and that means the world now is coming to an end,” Eyler said.

As people mingle, cases will rise, he said. The key is how Napa County assures people of an experience so they are willing to come and spend money without fearing they will become sick.

That balancing act is a major challenge for almost every place where visitor flow is essential, Eyler said.

Napa County wants a “virtuous” cycle in the media and news that the visitor experience here is good. That’s opposed to the “vicious” cycle, Eyler said.