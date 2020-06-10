Economist: Napa County recovery will depend on quality of tourist experience

Napa County supervisors had the chance to pepper a renowned regional economist with questions about the area’s economic future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Supervisors presentation on Tuesday came during a time of bad economic news. The county had 19,037 new unemployment claims from March 1 to May 16. It has seen a 33% increase in CalFresh caseloads and 45% increase in Medi-Cal applications.
One concern is what letter of the alphabet the economic recovery might resemble. Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said reopened local businesses might find tourism isn’t there, leading to a W — a double-dip economic fall.
But Robert Eyler, professor of economics at Sonoma State University, said that scenario would probably result in a V-shaped recovery, though not a sharp V. That upper-right corner would flatten out as the economy takes time to bounce back.
“The stop-flatten-out could be we get enough tourism to where it provides 60% of the original baseline, but we’re not going to get more than that,” he said. “That’s where the leg of the V flattens. Especially in a place like Napa, that has a little bit more asset exposure in that industry.”
What could cause a double-dip W episode is a COVID-19 surge and a re-tightened shelter-at-home order, he said.
“That’s the key: are you going to have anything that’s going to create a shelter-in-place one way or the other?” Eyler said.
“I think that just underscores the importance of making sure we don’t have another surge in cases locally,” Pedroza replied.
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said he’s hearing from Eyler that the county needs to double down on fighting a possible rise in COVID-19. That will provide the best ability to build back the economy.
Eyler said Napa County needs to provide potential visitors assurance that their experience in wine country will be somewhat similar to what they are expecting. It also must make sure COVID-19 reinfections aren’t blown out of proportion.
“It’s not like the fires when they happened, where the only thing you see in the news is five cases happened and that means the world now is coming to an end,” Eyler said.
As people mingle, cases will rise, he said. The key is how Napa County assures people of an experience so they are willing to come and spend money without fearing they will become sick.
That balancing act is a major challenge for almost every place where visitor flow is essential, Eyler said.
Napa County wants a “virtuous” cycle in the media and news that the visitor experience here is good. That’s opposed to the “vicious” cycle, Eyler said.
Pedroza said he’s interested in businesses relocating to the North Bay and Napa County. Telecommuting could lead to satellite offices.
Eyler mentioned how some people now have “portable” jobs that they can do from various places, if the broadband access allows. They might think being in an urban area exposes them to job loss or COVID-19 infection.
“Places that have lifestyle assets like Napa County, like Sonoma County and to a certain extent like Solano County might be first choices,” Eyler said.
Eyler sees places in Napa County where people would be most likely to live as having good broadband. But Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon sees some broadband challenges in the North Bay.
“How are we going to see that office movement and this business movement without the broadband being there?” she said. “What do you think is going to happen there to make a difference in that area?”
Eyler said the the broadband assets in many cases exist in the suburban-to-rural areas, as opposed to rural. That might be the test case that provides the calculus for telecommunication companies to ignite the rest of the areas with broadband.
Also, federal incentives could be coming with the idea broadband provides more support for rural areas to recover from the economic situation and provides telehealth opportunities, he said.
