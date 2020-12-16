Economist: Napa tourism businesses face hard road before wide release of COVID-19 vaccines

As new restrictions on businesses follow a late-year surge of coronavirus infections, it remains uncertain how much of Napa’s slow climb out of recession and job losses will stick before new vaccines become widespread enough to turn the tide against the pandemic, according to an economic report the city reviewed Tuesday.

From September to October, unemployment dropped from 8% to 6.9% in the city of Napa and from 7.6% to 6.6% for the county, but the Sonoma State University economics professor Robert Eyler, in his monthly update to the City Council, predicted a softening of the recovery with new closures in place or imminent.

Whether and how Napa’s restaurants, wine lounges and hotels can hold on largely relies on how long COVID-19 restrictions stay in force — and when vaccination can reach a wider public, Eyler cautioned.

“In the medium and long term, it’s looking better and better in terms of the vaccine over the next six or eight months,” he said during the final City Council meeting of the year. “The problem is, six or eight months may seem like 600 or 800 years if you're a restaurant or hotel owner, because it's not going to come fast enough.”