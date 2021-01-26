EDD knew of call center woes for a decade, is likely to face ongoing unemployment backlog: state audit

• The EDD responded to the surge in claims by suspending certain eligibility requirements, and many Californians now are at risk of needing to repay benefits.

• The department took uninformed and inadequate steps to resolve its call center deficiencies.

• Despite multiple warnings, the agency failed to prepare for an economic downturn.

Adding to the woes at the EDD is the disclosure that nearly 27% of the payments it issued from early March 2020 through mid-January 2021 were fraudulent disbursements — amounting to a jaw-dropping total of $30 billion in payments.

"EDD failed to act comprehensively to prepare for downturns and to address known deficiencies," the state auditor reported on Tuesday. "In March 2020, EDD had no comprehensive plan for how it would respond if California experienced a recession and UI (unemployment insurance) claims increased correspondingly."

As a result, the department's weaknesses metastasized amid a tsunami of unemployment claims, according to the report.

"The EDD's areas of weakness became key deficiencies in its response to the claim surge, and these were a cause of serious frustration for unemployed Californians in need of assistance," the audit stated.