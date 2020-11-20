EDD puts millions of unemployed workers at risk of identity theft: state audit

Even worse, the state auditor warned that the estimated 38 million letters might be on the low side.

"The true number of documents mailed with full SSNs is likely even higher because our calculation of 38 million mailings is based on only a selection of ten high-volume forms," the auditor stated.

In March 2019, the state Auditor determined that the EDD sent out at least 13 million pieces of mail with full Social Security numbers in the correspondence.

The auditor recommended that the EDD remove by March 2020 the Social Security numbers from the state labor agency's three highest-volume forms that the agency mails out.

"Although EDD made progress in removing SSNs from some of the forms we reviewed, it has not removed them from the three that it most frequently mails," the auditors stated.

State auditors observed and photographed stacks of mail returned to the EDD that included numerous letters with Social Security numbers.

"EDD's practice of including full SSNs on certain mailed documents has resulted in many individuals' SSNs being delivered to strangers who may choose to exploit the inappropriate mailings," the state auditors said.

WATCH NOW: TRAVELING SAFELY THIS PANDEMIC HOLIDAY SEASON