Ahead of Labor Day, the Napa Valley Register will be running stories and opinion pieces about the people and businesses that make this a beautiful and vibrant place to live and work. We'd like to hear your stories.

Is there someone -- either a worker or an owner -- that particularly stands out to you? Have you worked with or for someone that deserves recognition? If so, email Executive Editor Dan Evans at devans@napanews.com for consideration for publication in our Sept. 2 issue.