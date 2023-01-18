Art Notes: A new director for the Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Napa Valley Youth Symphony (NVYS) has appointed Silvia Regalado-Zachold as its new executive director effective Jan. 1.

Regalado-Zachold has been orchestra manager since August, directing NVYS rehearsals and coordinating staff and student schedules through the fall.

She holds a Master of Arts degree in nonprofit administration ad leadership from Seattle University and a Bachelor of Arts in industrial/organizational psychology from San Francisco State University.

Regalado-Zachold previously served as associate/interim director of development at Blue Oak School leading their annual auction and individual giving program. She served six years at California State University Maritime Academy as senior development director where she directed annual and corporate giving, oversaw alumni affairs, and produced special events.

Silvia previously served youth and families in the greater San Francisco Bay Area as the executive director of the Parent Institute for Quality Education in Oakland where she oversaw program development and delivery, strategic planning, as well as grant and budget responsibilities.

Regalado-Zachold believes in strong communities and has served as president of the American Canyon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization, vice president of Canyon Oaks Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and as a member of the Parent Advisory Council for the Napa Valley Unified School District.

She lives in American Canyon with her husband and three children. Their eldest daughter, Adela, is in her first year playing cello with the NVYS.