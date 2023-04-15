Caitlan Nesbitt, a fourth-grade teacher at Napa Junction Magnet Elementary School in American Canyon, has been named 2023 Napa County Teacher of the Year by the Napa County Office of Education (NCOE).

Nesbitt is in her ninth year of teaching at Napa Junction, which is in Napa Valley Unified School District.

Nesbitt was one of seven teachers countywide who were nominated for the honor by Napa Valley Unified School District, St. Helena Unified School District , Calistoga Joint Unified School District and NCOE.

The selection process included an essay by the nominee, a letter from the nominee’s principal and a classroom visit from a team that included Superintendent of Schools Dr. Barbara Nemko and staff from NCOE and the Napa Valley Education Foundation.

“Each of the nominees was outstanding in their approach to teaching,” Nemko said, “but Caitlyn Nesbitt impressed the team with her comfortable, comforting classroom, and the atmosphere of support for the students. She also embraces project-based learning and peer tutoring to empower her students to help each other to succeed.”

“Ms. Nesbitt uses small group instruction and rotations every day in order to meet the needs of her diverse learners,” said Napa Junction Principal Noreen Montgomery, who nominated Nesbitt for the honorl. “The fourth grade had a 17% increase in math scores from fall 2022 to winter 2023, a testament to a teaching method that is working. She facilitates small group instruction and rotations daily in order to meet the needs of her diverse learners. It is evident that a lot of thought goes into each day of instruction because for each small group, she has a different lesson prepared.”

The other outstanding finalists included Valerie Saribalis-Cole, Napa High School; Christina Lawrence, Browns Valley Elementary School; Lucia Avalos-Gonzalez, Redwood Middle School; Jeffrey Scott, Camille Creek Community School; Madeline Breazeale, St. Helena High School; and Tyrone Sorrentino, Calistoga Jr/Sr High School.

As Napa County Teacher of the Year, Nesbitt will move on to compete for California Teacher of the Year this summer.

Also eligible to compete at the state level are Napa County’s Classified School Employees of the Year, including Nancy Redmond, NVUSD, Health and Student Services; Claudia Aranda, NVUSD, Security Services; Edgar Cortez, NVUSD, Transportation; Maria Ramirez, NVUSD, Food & Nutrition Services; Beatriz Rodriguez, CJUSD, Clerical & Administrative Services; Dawn Daw, NVUSD, Paraprofessional Services; and Richard Cole, NCOE, Maintenance.

The Napa County Teacher of the Year and Classified School Employees of the Year finalists and honorees will be recognized at a community celebration on May 24 at NCOE, 2121 Imola Avenue, Napa, at 4 p.m.

