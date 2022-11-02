Marching bands head to Napa Valley

Imagine 65 high school students waking up before sunrise and entering the field to practice their instruments an hour and a half before their school day begins.

While it may be hard to imagine high school students getting up that early for anything, American Canyon High School’s marching band students do this five days a week, plus Saturdays, to hone their skills in dance and music.

It’s the first semester of the 2022 competitive instrumental music season, and this dedication is the norm for the Wolf Pack Marching Band. These students practice daily not only for competitions across the Bay Area and Central Valley, but also to deliver excellent performances for the home crowd as well.

The American Canyon High School Wolf Pack Marching Band is also getting ready to host the annual the Napa Valley Band Reserve competition on Saturday, Nov. 12. It's a day of music that includes a parade in American Canyon followed by the review at the Memorial Stadium in Napa.

According to a press release, "Competition bands are teams that combine athleticism and art. The Northern California Band Association is the 'league' and the Napa Valley Band Reserve is the 'game.'"

Thirty years ago, Bill Gantt, the instrumental music director at Vintage High School, started the Napa Valley Band Reserve. Today, Brendan Day, Gantt’s past student and current American Canyon High School instrumental music director, is carrying the torch. The Reserve brings competition bands into Napa Valley from points as far as San Jose, Livermore, Roseville and Chico.

At last year’s post-pandemic lockdown competition, more than 1,500 students competed, and more are expected this year as programs recover from COVID disruptions.

The day begins with a parade starting at 9 a.m. at Canyon Oaks Elementary School, at 475 Silver Oak Trail in American Canyon. The parade zone is on Silver Oak Trail across from the school.

Then the action shifts to Memorial Stadium in Napa for the Field Competition. Field shows start at 1:45 p.m. with the National Anthem, followed by the first band performing at 2 p.m.

The American Canyon High School Wolf Pack Classic Competitive Marching Band, as host, will open the ceremony.

“We’re really looking forward to the Reserve with our performance titled ‘Imagine,'" Day said. "It’s imagination that really takes hold in our students. They imagine a goal and achieve it as a team through hard work day after day, week after week, and meet after meet.

“Competitive music is one of the hardest but most rewarding things anyone can do in high school," Day said. "It demands from students not only amazing athleticism and artistry, but also teamwork and leadership. The results are mastering what seemed impossible while having fun and making friends for life.”

He added, “We’re especially grateful for the school district, parents, alumni and businesses who make the Reserve possible by dedicating resources, labor, and financial support so that our students can have these once-in-a-lifetime experiences to grow and achieve.”

Memorial Stadium is at 1340 Menlo Ave., Napa. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. General admission is $15; students are $10. Children under 5 and Napa Valley Unified School District students with a student ID are admitted free. The parade is free and tickets for the Field Competition are available online at ACHSMusic.Org. Tickets will also be available at the Memorial Stadium ticket booth starting at noon on the day of the event.

Snacks and light meals will be available at the concession stands.

After the field show competition, there will be an awards ceremony starting at 7:45 p.m. at Memorial Stadium to highlight all the students' hard work.