After more than six hours of public comments and an hour of deliberation, the Napa County Office of Education board decided late Wednesday night to push a decision on the fate of Mayacamas Middle School to a future meeting.

Don Huffman, the president of the board, said they didn’t have enough information about the school’s finances, how a potential collaboration with Napa Valley College’s Upvalley campus would work, and a number of other issues to make a decision.

“If we deny it, there is no appeal,” he noted.

His colleagues agreed, voting 6-1 to further discuss the issue at its next board meeting, scheduled for Sept. 5. Sindy Biederman, who had expressed deep concerns about approval, was the lone dissenting vote.

The school, which opened to students Aug. 16, will continue to operate while a separate charter petition works its way through the legal system.

The efforts to launch Mayacamas have been years in the works, since the Napa Foundation for Options in Education first applied for a charter with the Napa Valley Unified School District to open a grade 6-8 academy inside the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School in downtown Napa.

That charter was denied by NVUSD trustees in December 2021 and again by the Napa County Office of Education board in March 2022. The foundation then appealed to the California State Board of Education, which overturned those vetoes and granted Mayacamas a charter last September.

This launched a legal battle in Sacramento Superior Court. NVUSD filed a lawsuit against the state board, stating that it overreached its newly limited advisory power. The judge in that case decided in favor of NVUSD, but the Napa Foundation has appealed the decision.

While the case works its way through the appellate court, Mayacamas has been operating under the state board approved charter.

When the meeting was called to order at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, Barbara Nemko, NCOE’s superintendent, gave a statement regarding the lengthy and contentious charter battle that has ensued over the past two years as Mayacamas Middle School has been working to open. Nemko called on the board to “put children first” in their decision.

“Opponents believe this charter will take something away from other students ... Proponents believe this charter is needed for the unique, small classroom atmosphere that it will provide,” Nemko said.

She said that the senior staff at NCOE received Mayacamas’s countywide petition on Aug. 11, and worked over the following five days to review the petition and provide initial findings and a recommendation to the board.

Lynne Vaughn, who presented on behalf of the NCOE senior staff, said its recommendation was for the board to conditionally approve Mayacamas’ countywide charter. Among other items, staff said more specifics were needed about special educational programs, plans for English-language learners, and how the school’s fiscal controls would work.

Then, Jolene Yee and Lauren Daley, the co-petitioners of MCMS, and John Lemmo, their legal counsel, presented the countywide charter petition to the board.

At the start of the presentation, Yee announced that the school no longer plans to partner with Pacific Union College. Originally, the college was named in the countywide charter petition as a site for a secondary location focused on the arts. Eventually, it would serve as a full-time site for Upvalley students in Angwin.

Yee said several parents and community members cited deep concerns about PUC’s commitment to sexual and gender equity, citing a prohibition of same-sex relationships in its student handbook. The college is affiliated with the Seventh Day Aventist Church, which has long condemned same-sex “practices and relationships.”

Yee said that when these concerns were brought to the Mayacamas leaders’ attention, they worked quickly to find an alternative community partner: Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus.

Yee said that she has set a meeting with the head of the St. Helena campus Thursday to further discuss the residency program.

The petitioners also pointed out the below-average test scores of NVUSD school students in recent years, and NVUSD’s low per-pupil instructional funding and high administration costs compared to similar California districts.

After the presentations, NCBOE members directed questions to the petitioners and NCOE staff. During this time, the now-abandoned partnership with PUC was discussed at length.

Biederman asked the petitioners “how did you not know” that PUC had anti-LGBTQ policies. The petitioners replied that when they found out, the partnership was cancelled.

The questions also focused on the number of Mayacamas’s currently enrolled students and their demographics.

According to Trustee Janna Waldinger, who visited the campus Wednesday, Head of School Cathy Adams said that 37% of the students on campus are Latino, 61% are White, 1% are Black and 1% are Asian.

The co-petitioners stated that there are 70 students currently enrolled at the school, and more students have expressed interest in enrolling if the charter is approved.

The budget of the school was also discussed. NCOE Chief Business Officer Joshua Schultz said that with a 70 student enrollment, the school’s current budget would not work. He said that the school’s revenue at this enrollment would be less than their expected expenditures.

Daley and Yee said that they believe the school will have no problem reaching 90 students, which would balance its finances, based on interest expressed by community members who are waiting for the countywide charter decision to be made to officially enroll.

After the board was finished asking questions, the meeting moved into public comment. During public comment, over 85 people spoke in person and via Zoom, both in support and opposition of the new school. Over 90 were also submitted via email and can be found on NCOE’s website. Roughly 70% of speakers were in favor of the school’s opening, while roughly 30% were opposed.

Comments in favor of Mayacamas Countywide Middle School came from former California Gov. Jerry Brown, as well as River School alumni, Adams and many current parents and students.

Many discussed the needs of some students for a smaller learning environment to thrive. Others discussed bullying endured in NVUSD schools, and their lack of confidence in the district to handle these situations. Current Mayacamas parents shared stories about their kids coming home from school excited and happy at their new school.

Those speaking in opposition to the Mayacamas charter included NVUSD trustees, administrators, parents and children, as well as a representative of the Napa Solano Central Labor Council.

Opponents shared their concerns regarding the financial impact that the charter school could have on NVUSD and other Napa County school districts, as well as the ambiguity surrounding a university partner for Mayacamas’s residency program and future secondary site.

Others pointed to the fact that River Middle School, which Mayacamas’ petitioners pointed to in their presentation as an example of the high test scores that small charter schools can produce, had lower percentages of English learning, socio-economically disadvantaged and special needs students than the district as a whole.

While the evening didn’t result in a definitive decision, Yee and Daley believe that the hearing showed an outpouring of support for Mayacamas and they feel grateful for the opportunity to come back in front of the board with answers to some of the questions raised at the hearing.

“We feel that the decision made tonight is a vote of confidence,” Daley said.