Napa Valley College awards first LGBT Studies degrees

Thompson, who identifies as a lesbian, said she started at NVC in spring 2019, thinking she would major in child development. But taking a required 100-level course with Greg Miraglia, opened her eyes to the history and culture and she wanted to know more, she said.

“I kept taking classes,” she said, “and was able to learn not only how to be myself as a person, but how to support people who are just like me.”

To complete the degree, Thompson said, she learned about the foundations of the LGBT community and the data, laws, policies and politics that have shaped it. She and Potter also took classes in sociology, psychology, child development and philosophy, in addition to the typical general education classes.

She is thinking about eventually transferring to San Diego State University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in LGBTQ+ Studies, although she also is considering San Francisco, Hawaii or Las Vegas, the latter two, she said, because of the high rates of trafficking for LGBTQ youth.

One of the things she would like to teach clients at her youth center, she said, is “personal safety and awareness, like what to do and how to protect themselves.”