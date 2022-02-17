 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley Independent Studies Honor Roll Fall 2021-2022

The following students were named to the honor roll for the Napa Valley Unified School District's Independent Studies for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 school year. 

Middle School

6th Grade 3.25-3.9

Corvi, Violet

6th Grade 4.0

Garcia Castillo, Yasmin

7th Grade 3.25-3.9

Flores Barajas, Alina

Mosley, Mia

Wehling, Steven

Zendejas, Esther

7th Grade 4.0

Raya, Jessenia

Siqueiros, Yuliana

8th Grade 3.25-3.9

Horne, James

Ruiz Pelaez, Robert

8th Grade 4.0

Costa, Gizell

Franklin, Alika

Hunt Hijar, Dominique

Keller, Emma

High School

9th Grade 3.25-3.9

Arias, Michaela

Contreras Modic, David

Groff, Johnathan

Rivera, Brianna

9th Grade 4.0

Ceja Garcia, Erika

Herrera, Mia

Kamboj, Yugesh

10th Grade 3.25-3.9

Harrington, Tabitha

Magana-Logan, Alyanette

10th Grade 4.0

Chappelle, Aaliyah

Gomez, Stephanie

Haeuser, Luke

McEntire, Bianca

Smith, Genevieve

11th Grade 3.25-3.9

Contreras, Cesar

Epps, Zoey

Sanchez-Rodriguez, Yureli

11th Grade 4.0

Avanesova, Victoria

Corona, Adan

Garcia, Kiana Leigh

Gonzalez, Alyssa

Hermel, Leila

Rivas, Jalie

12th Grade 3.25-3.9

Medeiros-Zimmerman, Mariah

12th Grade 4.0

Avina, Vanessa

Lucero, Hanna

Madrigal, Saul

Pino, Tiana

Sanchez Casillas, Maritza

Woloscsuk, Nevaeh

