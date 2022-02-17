Napa Valley Independent Studies Honor Roll Fall 2021-2022

The following students were named to the honor roll for the Napa Valley Unified School District's Independent Studies for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 school year.
Middle School
6th Grade 3.25-3.9
Corvi, Violet
6th Grade 4.0
Garcia Castillo, Yasmin
7th Grade 3.25-3.9
Flores Barajas, Alina
Mosley, Mia
Wehling, Steven
Zendejas, Esther
7th Grade 4.0
Raya, Jessenia
Siqueiros, Yuliana
8th Grade 3.25-3.9
Horne, James
People are also reading…
Ruiz Pelaez, Robert
8th Grade 4.0
Costa, Gizell
Franklin, Alika
Hunt Hijar, Dominique
Keller, Emma
High School
9th Grade 3.25-3.9
Arias, Michaela
Contreras Modic, David
Groff, Johnathan
Rivera, Brianna
9th Grade 4.0
Ceja Garcia, Erika
Herrera, Mia
Kamboj, Yugesh
10th Grade 3.25-3.9
Harrington, Tabitha
Magana-Logan, Alyanette
10th Grade 4.0
Chappelle, Aaliyah
Gomez, Stephanie
Haeuser, Luke
McEntire, Bianca
Smith, Genevieve
11th Grade 3.25-3.9
Contreras, Cesar
Epps, Zoey
Sanchez-Rodriguez, Yureli
11th Grade 4.0
Avanesova, Victoria
Corona, Adan
Garcia, Kiana Leigh
Gonzalez, Alyssa
Hermel, Leila
Rivas, Jalie
12th Grade 3.25-3.9
Medeiros-Zimmerman, Mariah
12th Grade 4.0
Avina, Vanessa
Lucero, Hanna
Madrigal, Saul
Pino, Tiana
Sanchez Casillas, Maritza
Woloscsuk, Nevaeh
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.