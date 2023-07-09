The following students were named to the honor roll for the Napa Valley Unified School District's Independent Studies for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 school year.
Middle School
6th Grade 3.00-3.9
Bernards, Jackson
Aleman, Gianni
6th Grade 4.00
Manangkil, Aurelia
7th Grade 3.00-3.9
Mallorca, Natalia
McClung, Noemia
7th Grade 4.00
Geis, Ayanna
8th Grade 3.00-3.9
Guetter, Kyra
Smith, Scarlette
Madrigal Palencia, Daniel
Lee, Kamora
8th Grade 4.00
Galante, Madeline
Rivas, Jaxon
Toscano Aguiniga, Esperanza
High School
9th Grade 3.00-3.9
Husted, Madelyn
9th Grade 4.00
Hernandez, Laisha
Keller, Emma
10th Grade 3.00-3.9
Groff, Johnathan
Trujillo, Analia
11th Grade 3.00-3.9
Garcia Castillo, Daisy
Gomez, Stephanie
Magana-Logan, Alyanette
Ostertag, Emma
Tijero-Ochoa, Adrian
11th Grade 4.00
Moreno, Diego
12th Grade 3.00-3.9
Alvarez Alvarado, Emely
Corley, Ruby
Gambill, Clayton
Newman, Jewelyette
12th Grade 4.00
Warren, Alec