The Arts Council Napa Valley Education Alliance has recognized 16 students as March's Visual and Performing Arts Student of the Month winners. These monthly awards culminate in a scholarship ceremony that will take place at the end of the school year.

They are now accepting nominations for April from college, high school, middle school and elementary level from the county's visual and performing arts teachers. Visit the Arts Council Napa Valley website for more information and to access the nomination form. Nominations are due by the 25th of every month.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Here are March’s winners:

College

Digital Art Award: Anika Sevilla, Napa Valley Community College, Freshman

Teacher May Jong writes, "Anika is an exemplary student. She has a natural eye for art and design, yet consistently challenges herself to make better work. She also helps classmates with feedback and technical assistance. Anika is a creative and thoughtful student with a bright future in art and design."

High School

Performance Art Award: Colette St. Aubin, Vintage High School, Senior

Teacher Jennifer LaMonte writes: "Colette’s most notable accomplishment to date is unprecedented: Colette won the Napa County Poetry Out Loud competition in February and then proceeded to the final round of the state championships, making it to the top 10 out of more than 16,000 competitors! She memorized and recited all three poems by Margaret Atwood, Claude McKay and Emily Dickinson with an emotional depth and a keen awareness of tone and message. Her prodigious level of dedication and commitment to the art of poetry as an extracurricular endeavor has made her accomplishments truly stellar."

Visual Art Award (TIE): Ella Gray, Valley Oak High School, Senior

Teacher Evrim Cakir writes: "Many people carry the assumption that artistic ability is innate; something one is either blessed with at birth or not. The truth is that like any skill, it’s the product of practice, determination and will. Ella is diligent in completing her assignments, takes what I challenge my students with to new interpretive heights and is a leader in the class.

Visual Art Award (TIE): Bianca Gudino, Vintage High School, Sophomore

Teacher Crystal Clark writes: "A brilliant visual artist, Bianca is also a competitive dancer. She maintains straight A's and is blossoming into an astounding young artist. Over the last year and half I have seen her grow immensely, both in her skill set and her confidence. Her work gets stronger with each project she encounters. She has explored abstract to realistic work and does well with all of it. I am so proud of the work she has done and look forward to working with Bianca as she continues her art journey with me next year and beyond."

Digital Art Award: Jacob O'Sullivan, New Tech High School, Sophomore

Teacher Lisa Gottfried writes: "Jacob continues to devour whatever lessons are put before him. He's self-motivated and a natural leader in class. His design eye shows that he pays attention to both the detail and the overall aesthetic of each piece he creates. He is both a team player and a solid and stable influence in the classroom."

Band and Orchestra Award: Chloe Mischa Sanchez, American Canyon High School, Senior

Teacher Brendan Day writes: "Mischa Sanchez joined the ACHS band/orchestra program as a junior playing cymbals. This year, as a senior, she joined the marching band to play the baritone horn, the jazz band where she plays trombone, enrolled this spring in our orchestra to play bass and is leading our cymbal line in this year's winter percussion ensemble. Joining us without any prior experience playing an instrument, I'm astonished by how quickly she's improved in all of these classes on all instruments. In just a short amount of time, Mischa has managed to make herself a significant presence and a positive influence across our music department."

Choir Award: Caitlyn Mendoza, American Canyon High School, Senior

Teacher Jamie Butler writes: "Caitlyn is one of those special talents and personalities that do not come around too often. She has a dynamic solo voice and has been one of the guiding voices in the alto section during her four years here at ACHS. Simply put, Caitlyn is one of the kindest and most talented students I've ever taught. Whatever she does in life, she will bring her talent and compassion, and she will be a great success! Proud to be her teacher!"

Theater Acting Award (TIE): Grace Exum, Napa High School, Junior

Teacher Patty Profitt writes: "Grace has been in drama all three years. She works hard both onstage and behind the scenes to support our productions…She has spent the past year auditioning for every production offered and has earned increasingly challenging roles culminating in the role of Grace Fryer in our current production of 'Radium Girls.' In the past 12 months, Grace has performed in 'Alice in Wonderland', N.V.E.F./Music Connection’s summer production of 'The Sound of Music', 'The Princess and the Goblin', 'Frankenstein' and 'The Tempest.'"

Theater Acting Award (TIE): Gabriel Logan Reyes, American Canyon High School, Senior

Teacher Summer Heartt writes: "This is Gabriel’s first year in the drama program. After an incredibly memorable performance last spring in the musical 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,' it was like a fire was lit inside him. Gabe is one of the most dependable, patient and kind students I have ever had the pleasure to teach. He embodies my drama teacher motto, 'Every day is an audition.' When he found out that we would be doing 'Newsies' for our spring musical, he fought hard to get the part of Jack Kelly. He is a leader in every rehearsal, performing every day like we have a sold-out audience, even to an empty theater. Gabriel embodies the spirit of theater - a collaborator, a creative designer, a kind leader, and a focused artist."

Middle and elementary school students

Visual Art Award: Sadie Clary, Silverado Middle School, 7th Grade

Teacher Julia Zmed writes: "Sadie's artwork blew me away when she was just 11 years old in 6th grade. Now in 7th, she progresses so rapidly and exponentially my head spins, but like so many wildly talented people she is unassuming: thoughtful, humble, and a ridiculously hard worker. I am always proud of her, and look forward to another year of watching her flourish and create."

Theater Acting Award: Luna Ahlstrom, Silverado Middle School, 7th Grade

Teacher Brian Beggs writes: "Luna has done an amazing job in her first year in the Performing Arts program at Silverado Middle School. In 'Annie', our spring musical, Luna played the role of Miss Hannigan and delivered great acting and singing performances. Luna is also a great student and sets a positive example for other students to follow. Luna is a hard worker and takes direction very well. She is also respectful and kind to others. We hope she continues with acting and singing in high school!

Band Award: Julian Damron, Silverado Middle School, 8th Grade

Teacher Brian Beggs writes: "Julian has been a valuable part of the Silverado Advanced Band this year. In his first year at SMS, Julian has shown great potential as a trombone player and was elected vice president of the SMS Performing Arts ASB group. In addition to playing trombone at SMS, Julian plays trombone in the Napa Valley Youth Symphony Sinfonia. Julian is a positive person and always willing to help others. Julian will be a great addition to his high school music program."

Visual Art Award (TIE): Jonathan Ruelas, Bel Aire Park Magnet School, 4th Grade

Teacher Tere Charney writes: "Jonathan is an exceptional artist for his young age. He is fearless in his focused art application. As an art educator, his ability has caught my attention. He is a humble and kind person. He comes to art with a detailed eye and his compositions are always original and creative. He truly stands out as an incredible artist."

Visual Art Award (TIE): Itza Nol Ortiz, Phillips Magnet Elementary, 5th Grade

Teacher Jennifer Veveiros writes: "For Black History Month, students studied Faith Ringgold. She made story quilts to express her culture and family memories. Itza did the same with her art piece. She shows herself going out for ice cream with her family. She also made a beautiful frame around the art piece to simulate the appearance of a quilt square. Itza's detail of her and her mom in the oil pastel shows her talent for drawing and the use of blending with different colors on construction paper."

Visual Art Honorable Mention: Diego Reveles, Snow Elementary, 4th Grade

Teacher Nikki Youngberg writes: "Diego is definitely someone I would want to call a friend. Although he excels in all academic areas, Diego is thoughtful, kind and humble when working with others. He knows when he to be the leader or let someone else have that experience. Diego puts 100% effort into anything he's working on - even if I know that he might prefer not to do it at all. Calm, empathetic and content is another way to describe his demeanor. I know Diego will continue to impact the people around him in a positive way."

Visual Art Honorable Mention: Yaslynn Garcia-Avalos, Phillips, 4th Grade

Teacher Jennifer Ellison writes: "Yaslynn used both traditional and digital art to create a piece that explores her identity. This included a self-portrait and various words to express her thoughts about herself. This powerful piece is a bold expression from a generally quiet student."

If you’d like to support this year’s Student of the Year ceremony, visit website: ArtsCouncilNV.Org/Donations.

Close Jonathan Ruelas, a fourth-grader at Bel Aire Park Magnet School, shows his artwork. Caitlyn Mendoza is a "guiding voice" in the American Canyon High School choir program writes her teacher Jamie Butler. Yaslynn Garcia-Avalos created this self-portrait in her fourth-grade class at Philips school. Artwork by Itza Nol Ortiz, a fifth grader at Philips Magnet Elementary School. Art work by Ella Gray, a senior at Valley Oak High School. Grace Exum, a junior at Napa High, works on theater productions both onstage and behind the scenes. Art work by Diego Reveles, a fourth-grader at Snow Elementary School. Gabriel Logan Reyes is an award-winning actor from American Canyon High School. Eighth-grader Luna Ahlstrom, is a theater star at Silverado Middle School. Art work by Sadie Clary, a seventh-grader at Silverado Middle School. Colette St. Aubin, a senior at Vintage High School, was the winner of the Napa County Poetry Out Loud competition in February. Art work by Bianca Gudino, a sophomore at Vintage High School. Art work by Anika Sevilla, a freshman at Napa Valley College. Jacob O'Sullivan, a sophomore at New Tech High School, is the winner of an award for his digital art. Julian Damron is a member of the band at Silverado Middle School. Chloe Mischa Sanchez from American Canyon High School. Student Stars in the Arts for March 2023 Jonathan Ruelas, a fourth-grader at Bel Aire Park Magnet School, shows his artwork. Caitlyn Mendoza is a "guiding voice" in the American Canyon High School choir program writes her teacher Jamie Butler. Yaslynn Garcia-Avalos created this self-portrait in her fourth-grade class at Philips school. Artwork by Itza Nol Ortiz, a fifth grader at Philips Magnet Elementary School. Art work by Ella Gray, a senior at Valley Oak High School. Grace Exum, a junior at Napa High, works on theater productions both onstage and behind the scenes. Art work by Diego Reveles, a fourth-grader at Snow Elementary School. Gabriel Logan Reyes is an award-winning actor from American Canyon High School. Eighth-grader Luna Ahlstrom, is a theater star at Silverado Middle School. Art work by Sadie Clary, a seventh-grader at Silverado Middle School. Colette St. Aubin, a senior at Vintage High School, was the winner of the Napa County Poetry Out Loud competition in February. Art work by Bianca Gudino, a sophomore at Vintage High School. Art work by Anika Sevilla, a freshman at Napa Valley College. Jacob O'Sullivan, a sophomore at New Tech High School, is the winner of an award for his digital art. Julian Damron is a member of the band at Silverado Middle School. Chloe Mischa Sanchez from American Canyon High School.