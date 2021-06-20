'Protect Your Mother': A prize-winning poem from a Napa student

Your feet are not stuck.

Soar like the birds, your Mother lives in you.

She lives in the fires and snow and wind and soil.

It hurts to watch, so scream.

Do not let Her crumble, do not let the monsters take Her away.

Kennedy adds, "We do not have the time for our political leaders and local billionaires to sell our futures for power and personal gain.

"We cannot allow those in positions of power who have become corrupted to greenwash their black hearted deals, We see their greasy handshakes, We smell their spoiled breath.

"Protect your mother. She lives inside all of us, in the clouds, soil, and rain. She inhabits every animal and tree. We can no longer turn our backs on our mother; the time has come for us to stand as one, to be the change, the change that we need to see in the world, before 2030."