St. John's Lutheran School Honor Roll, Third Trimester 2020-2021

St. John's Lutheran School Honor Roll, Third Trimester 2020-2021

Highest Honors

Ivy Alexander

Evangeline Apostolopoulos

Matteo Barbosa

Matteo Bettinelli

Charlotte Bevan

Stella Borzoni

Olivia Bui

Clara Bunker

Abrielle Caceres Reed

Samantha Carey

Troy Carey

Ezra Cleary

Brynna Cohee

Will Coughlin

Juliet Cuevas

Grayson Cushing

Dryden de Vere

Gracie De Fina

Soren DeYoung

Sydney Dommen

Austin Dragoo

Lila Fortner

Faith Fradella

Ben Freeto

Luca Giovannoni

Enzo Girardo

Savannah Healy

Paige Helms

Jacob Imhoff

Abigail Johnson

Jack Keller

Sajan Khaira

Yasmine Kumar

Chelsea Luna

Thomas Malloy

Colt Maloney

Ainsley McNicoll

Griffin Messenger

Isabella Moore

Marco Moschetti

Abigail Munoz

Dugan Perotti-Kline

Ava Piersig

Jack Shea

Vivian Sweet

Aaron Teeters

Audrey Teeters

Olivia Umutyan

Ariel Winkler

Eva Winkler

Sienna Yoo

Sloan Zaninovich

Sarah Zinghkang

“Honors”

Sofia Bennett

Noah Bezmarevich

Giulia Boldrini

Michael Bonfante

Neela Bose

Madelyn Caceres Reed

Parker Dahl

Riley Dommen

Ben Dorsey

Sophia Edwards

Nicolas Gallo

Abigail Hardy

Dylan Holcomb

Sammy LaMonica

Claire Lawrence

Ethan Lewis

Evan Lewis

Liam McCarthy

Jenna McNab

Gina Ngom

Brooklyn Perez

Sofia Sebastiani

Emma Steward

James Wenzel

Pierce Zaninovich

