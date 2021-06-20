St. John's Lutheran School Honor Roll, Third Trimester 2020-2021

Highest Honors
Ivy Alexander
Evangeline Apostolopoulos
Matteo Barbosa
Matteo Bettinelli
Charlotte Bevan
Stella Borzoni
Olivia Bui
Clara Bunker
Abrielle Caceres Reed
Samantha Carey
Troy Carey
Ezra Cleary
Brynna Cohee
Will Coughlin
Juliet Cuevas
Grayson Cushing
Dryden de Vere
Gracie De Fina
Soren DeYoung
Sydney Dommen
Austin Dragoo
Lila Fortner
Faith Fradella
Ben Freeto
Luca Giovannoni
Enzo Girardo
Savannah Healy
Paige Helms
Jacob Imhoff
Abigail Johnson
Jack Keller
Sajan Khaira
Yasmine Kumar
Chelsea Luna
Thomas Malloy
Colt Maloney
Ainsley McNicoll
Griffin Messenger
Isabella Moore
Marco Moschetti
Abigail Munoz
Dugan Perotti-Kline
Ava Piersig
Jack Shea
Vivian Sweet
Aaron Teeters
Audrey Teeters
Olivia Umutyan
Ariel Winkler
Eva Winkler
Sienna Yoo
Sloan Zaninovich
Sarah Zinghkang
“Honors”
Sofia Bennett
Noah Bezmarevich
Giulia Boldrini
Michael Bonfante
Neela Bose
Madelyn Caceres Reed
Parker Dahl
Riley Dommen
Ben Dorsey
Sophia Edwards
Nicolas Gallo
Abigail Hardy
Dylan Holcomb
Sammy LaMonica
Claire Lawrence
Ethan Lewis
Evan Lewis
Liam McCarthy
Jenna McNab
Gina Ngom
Brooklyn Perez
Sofia Sebastiani
Emma Steward
James Wenzel
Pierce Zaninovich
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
More than 500 brand-new ways to share diverse, anti-racist, and LGBTQ inclusive messages with readers have been distributed — for free — acros…
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Kelly Fleming's winery near Calistoga wants more visitors and, in an increasingly familiar story for off-the-beaten-path Napa County wineries,…
The Napa Planning Commission endorses Oxbow Yard, a temporary dining, picnicking and lounge venue at 585 First St.
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
Jon Crawford, who previously announced his candidacy for sheriff, is no longer undersheriff or a Napa County employee.
Little Rays of Sunshine gains city support to provide preschool and day care for 53 children, from infancy to age 5, in the Westwood area.
Feeling a little down? A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa, offering nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and …
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
Napa County could go to voters in June 2022 seeking a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for wildfire prevention efforts such as creating fuel breaks.