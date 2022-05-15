The COVID-19 Papers: New Tech students explore the economic effects of the pandemic

Editor's note: Earlier this spring Andrew Biggs, economics teacher at New Technology High School in Napa, contacted the Register staff to talk about a project his students were undertaking: Exploring the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Napa County. Their assignment was two-fold, first to do the research, then to turn this into an article. Having followed this project along, we decided that the next logical step was, of course, to publish them. Here are the first five articles; others will be published in the next weeks. — Sasha Paulsen, features editor

Real Estate in the Napa Valley

By DIEGO CENDEJAS and ADAN CORREA SAENZ

For the “average” person here in Napa, having a house is a necessity. On the other hand, investors might view these houses as a luxury.

Housing is important because these prices have increased so much to the point that some people have had to relocate. The pandemic has affected real estate because house sales were dropping to their lowest levels, with many homeowners hesitant to sell in the wake of the pandemic.

On top of this, many people could not commute to work, many renters became home buyers and home and rental prices diverged.

As of December 2021, the median sold price of a Napa County home reached $780,000. One year before, the median sold price was $690,000, BAREIS reported. That's a 13% increase.

“It's good news for the economy and very good news for Napa,” said Ted Stumpf from the North Bay Association of Realtors Napa chapter.

The equilibrium price is essentially the price at which supply and demand are equal. The equilibrium price is the only price where the plans of consumers and the plans of producers agree—that is, where the amount of the product consumers want to buy (quantity demanded) is equal to the amount producers want to sell (quantity supplied).

House prices tend to rise when there is a strong demand for homes in a given city or state paired with a shortage of supply of high-quality residences. House prices, on the other hand, tend to decline when the economy is weak and there is an excess of homes, resulting in little or no demand for housing.

The constant changes happening in real estate left many wondering how this affects the people. If property values rise, those who currently own a home will have more money. Those who are new to the market will have a tough time purchasing a property. This can leave either a positive or negative outcome, depending on the buyer’s situation.

The pandemic has left behind a worrying amount of problems, with no hope for solutions, but according to Dave Walsh, a Realtor quoted in the Napa Valley Register, “Mortgage rates are expected to stay near the lowest in history, demand for homeownership will continue to be strong, so home sales should remain elevated into the first half of 2021, as motivated buyers take advantage of the increased purchasing power.”

This brings good news to the community and on top of this, Realtor Jordan Levine stated, “The imbalance between supply and demand continues to fuel home price gains as would-be home sellers remain reluctant to list their homes during the pandemic, contributing to a more-than-40%, year-over-year decline in active listings for the seventh straight month.”

The pandemic has affected real estate and housing all over the world, with a significant drop in purchases to an increase in value for other homeowners. The world never would have thought they’d experience such a thing. As time progresses, and the pandemic fades, realtors and homeowners can settle in once again.

Changes in the housing market

By YVONNE APOLINAR LOYOLA

Living in California, one is in the constant state of wondering why everything here is so highly priced, especially in comparison to other states. This certainly is no different with housing.

Housing refers to houses, apartments or other living buildings, collectively, with the purpose of sheltering people. It is a good that is purchased by several different groups of people. Housing is a necessity, especially for new or growing families.

The housing market has gone through extensive changes in the past few years, especially with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ManageCasa, it is predicted for the median price for a home in California to rise to $834,400 in 2022. This is a 5.2 percent increase in price from the previous year, which had a median price of $793,100.

Housing prices are dependent on supply and demand. But, what does that mean exactly? Supply and demand are both influenced by different factors.

Demand for housing can be impacted by changes in household income, population and rent prices. When population increases in a city, there will be an increased demand for housing. If rent increases, people may begin to see if buying a house is a better option for them.

Now looking at supply, according to Investopedia factors that could impact supply include changes in price of housing, land usage and population. When people begin to move out of towns, houses begin to go on sale. If the price of housing increases, home owners will be more likely to put their house up for sale.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market has seen some changes with its supply and demand. Prices of goods were not the only thing that spiked. There has been a rise in homeowners, as well as demand. Along with the changes in demand, housing supply has gone down. When these changes occur in the housing market prices of houses may rise, as stated by Investopedia.

Looking at a research conducted by Pew Research Center, they have found that homeownership in the United States has increased significantly. Just in the year 2020, there was a 2.6 percent increase—an additional 2.1 million homeowners in the United States. In fact, it is the seventh largest increase, reverting back from 1965. This homeowner spike directly correlates with the spike of homeownership rate.

Home buying is not the easiest experience, and the pandemic has not made it any more simple. It is difficult to see where the future of real estate is heading. The best thing we may be able to do now is learn how to predict home buying trends so that when the time comes we are well prepared.

How the pandemic affected the car market

By JASMINE DAVIS and DAVIS KELLER

Car prices have risen since the pandemic, specifically starting on March 15, 2020. As well, the overall sales of cars dropped 14.7%, says NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association). Many dealers are having significant shortages of popular models, mainly crossovers and pickups.

The biggest thing that affected the prices of new automobiles was the microchip shortage that started in 2020. Today's cars contain multiple microchips. Some control critical engine and transmission functions. Other microchips control voice commands or heated seats and steering wheels. The COVID-19 pandemic left microchips in short supply.

The factories that produce the microchips slowed down because of workers affected by the COVID-19 virus. Then, when those factories re-opened, they had huge orders for chips used in devices that people needed to work from home with as well as students needed to take online schooling.

At the same time auto manufacturers had to reduce the order sizes because they knew homebound workers were not buying new cars. When the economy rebounded and made buying a car an option, this completely flooded the companies and factories that produce the microchips. This left the auto manufacturers with the option to build less cars or more cars with less features.

With almost every working adult needing a form of transportation, the price inflation of vehicles has definitely left an impact on their wallets. The prices for used cars have significantly increased, putting them closer to the prices of new cars. The consumer price index for used vehicles has risen 40.5% from January 2021 to January 2022 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Purchasing vehicles today requires a lot of consideration. Microchip shortages, the pandemic, and our current economy have all been factors in the high prices we are seeing in the car market.

Gas prices on the rise

By SARAHI RODRIGUEZ and MARCO SALDIVAR

Since the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate was placed in effect in March 2020, prices have risen, not just for gas but for household essentials such as milk, toilet paper and other items.

Consequently, there has been a loss of jobs. Moreover, some businesses closed and others had to cut employees. In this article, we will discuss how the pandemic has affected gas price and production

Our gas prices have surged in the past years. California has always had expensive gas prices. Why have the prices increased drastically? Something that we have to think about is that we did have a pandemic. But how did the pandemic change our gas prices? At the beginning of the pandemic gas production slowed down significantly. Obeying protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 has been one of the main factor for prices increasing,

The Ukraine war has also affected the gas prices in the U.S. The U.S government has put sanctions on the Russian government on crude oil. Russia is one of the biggest exports of petroleum to the U.S, exporting about 49% of oil according to the U.S Energy Information Administration. Because of this there has been a spike in gas prices throughout the U.S

Gas is made out of petroleum, and is necessary for people who own vehicles or an object that requires gas to function. It is important to Napans because of its use for transportation, especially when tourists are taking tours in the Napa Valley.

Gas is essential especially in agricultural counties that rely on it. For example, in Napa, we are a textbook example of a successful agriculture county but we rely heavily on gas to commute and do most fieldwork.

It is also a necessity for those working in medical fields as well in the vineyards for tractors to run. There are many subsites for driving a vehicle, a bike or walking, but there can be many reasons why people can’t. It's a necessity because it gets people around in cases of emergency or simply transports goods and services that are located in or out of town.

It has impacted those working at minimum wage jobs because they have goods/necessities they need to pay for. But they also need to pay for gas to get transportation to work. People who work at minimum wage jobs work for five hours just to get their fill of gas. For example, if you were to compare a California state minimum wage to the gas price they would spend 57% of their day's wage on a 12-gallon tank.

Even though the fuel issue will always be evolving and there will probably never be a solution. There are some alternatives. If you are a commuter who works and lives in Napa you might want to consider public transportation. Public transportation is more eco-friendly and economically friendly.

Another alternative is electric cars. About 11% of California vehicles are electric according to the governor of California. You would be saving money and minimizing your carbon footprint. Now that electric cars are being popularized, charging stations are becoming more common.

A not-so-popular alternative is hydrogen cars. These cars use hydrogen but they don’t burn it to make energy; hydrogen becomes energy cells that turn into electricity. These cars, overall, drive further than electric cars in one tank.

COVID-19 and the demand for soap

By RAY VANMAREN, OSVA MORENO QUEVEDO and TERESITA AVINA

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered people’s perception of public hygiene and has directly led to a surge in purchases of products relating to hygiene and sanitation.

This is clear when we look back at 2020, which had the highest reported sales of soap compared to the years prior. During the first couple of months of the pandemic people felt the need to prioritize personal care and hygiene products.

Moneycontrol.com explains, "The fourth quarter of 2020 had seen sales of soap bars soar due to the pandemic and the focus on hand hygiene."

This is a clear example of consumer demand rising and influencing a surge in supply. In 2021, the average bar of soap cost around 3 dollars. Large companies, such as Dove, lowered their prices to produce affordable products and achieve more demand for their brands and secure more sales.

The starting price for a single bar of Dove soap stands at $1.27 and because of the affordability, it created a larger consumer base compared to other brands. Soap has an elastic demand, meaning there are a lot of substitutes, which causes its supply and demand to fluctuate.

Consumers have begun buying their products online because of COVID-19. As of 2020, online purchases created a 36% rise in e-commerce sales because of people's desire for contactless shopping.

While having access to online shopping has benefited consumers immensely, it has also managed to impact them negatively. For consumers who buy soap and rely on the ability to go in-store to smell or look at the product's ingredients for allergy purposes or even for preference, online shopping isn't beneficial to all.

With more information about the pandemic, people have begun to shop in stores more regularly but there's definitely still a large amount of people who continue to do their shopping online.

Despite how already massive the demand was in 2020, sales for soap have only continued to grow throughout 2021 and 2022. According to moneycontrol.com, bar soap sales now register stronger compared to 2020.

It’s clear that the pandemic effectively changed consumers' approach to sanitation, germs, and overall health and wellbeing. The demand for soap has risen higher than ever and shows no signs of slowing.