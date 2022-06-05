The COVID-19 Papers, Part 3

Editor's note: This is the third installment of papers written by students in Andrew Biggs' economics class at New Technology High School in Napa. Their assignment? Choose a topic to see how COVID-19 and recent events affected the Napa community, then turn their research into a news article.

Cooking For Comfort

By AALIYAH L. NICKELSON

In the past two years nearly everyone across the globe has been affected by COVID-19.

I never thought such an event would arise and cause everyone to feel the same emotions as one another. Finally everyone was on the same page, united to fight against a common enemy.

COVID-19 has affected much more than our schooling systems, mental health and employment rates. It has taken a huge toll on our economy, which can be felt just as much as the masks we are required to wear on our faces.

About a month and a half ago in my economics class at New Technology High School, my class and I were allowed to pick any product or service that we wanted to learn more about and how this product or service would affect our economy.

I chose to work individually and focus on plating and cookware. I was persuaded to do so because I noticed when most of us had extra time at home, we started to develop new hobbies. Cooking and baking were some of mine, thus leading to the increased need to buy new commodities.

Of course each of us would need to invest a little money to give our worn-out pans a break! As the days of lockdown continued to lengthen, more people discovered that cooking gave them joy in such a trying time. As this knowledge continued to grow, people noticed that possessing quality cookware was a must. How much more for Napans who are surrounded by hundreds of fine dining experiences?

A good-quality cooking set of 12 to 15 pieces can range from about $107 to $600, according to Consumer Reports, and people of all ages are willing to purchase these sets at such prices.

Benefiting from people sheltering in place at home, the global cookware market is now anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2%, reaching $41.94 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research). Before COVID-19 it was only expected to reach $2.8 billion in 2020.

As companies face an increase of demand for their products, they expand their production capacity to allow their products to reach more customers. This ultimately leads to what we call "equilibrium price" in which the supply and demand of a product balance one another. Companies are now able to earn enough money without driving away their customers.

I believe that investing in something you love is always admirable. Cooking allows us to build bonds with those we love over something that is universal: food.

The increase in sales of cookware has had a positive impact on how we perceive our time at home, and the foods we put into our bodies. It has also given millennials something that is outside of their usually digitally fixated minds and has allowed them to see beauty in and enjoy the sensory experiences of cooking.

I hope that more Napans are inclined to learn the art of cooking and are benefited from reading my article.

iPhone’s insight

By JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ

In the early spring of 2022, the New Technology High School economic class was tasked with writing an article about a chosen product in recent times for which the price of that product has been impacted.

In this project, my product is the iPhone. As you know, everyone essentially buys an iPhone as a form of communication. iPhone is important for all of Napa because a majority of people have an iPhone -- both a necessity and luxury.

If you are considering purchasing an iPhone 13 Pro, it will cost you at least $999 out of your wallet. It’s no surprise that when a new iPhone is released, the prices rise for newer phones. The marketing structure of Apple is a monopoly; it is one reason why the price of a phone is high.

Before 2020, Apple had been successful with demand of iPhones. However, with the limited amount of resources for making the Apple microchips, sales resulted in consumers paying more for an iPhone with the chip.

According to BBC, “With few rival phones debuting in the holiday shopping season, the iPhone 13, which started shipping days before the quarter began, led to worldwide phone sales revenue for Apple of $71.6 billion.”

It’s ubiquitous to see the people around with iPhones. I interviewed my fellow classmates with the intention of understanding why they have an iPhone and got a sense of the their opinions. This what I got from the interviews.

During the first interview with a classmate, I asked, “Why did you buy an iPhone?” and they answered “Because it’s better than Android … Most people use it, so I do.”

In another interview, a second classmate said, “It’s a gift that both my parents bought for me and I care for it like it’s my child.”

The iPhone has changed modern society's communication, technology and lifestyle, notwithstanding the economic changes due to the supply of iPhone materials and demand for having an iPhone.

Owning an iPhone is a choice that a consumer makes. There are substitute options that a buyer can make. There are other smartphone brands outside of Apple that will offer similar functions of a regular phone.

How the pandemic and recent events affected the wine industry

By STEVEN RAMIREZ MEZA

Before covering the pandemic's effect on the wine industry, there should be an introduction to a basic economic concept of supply and demand. The law of supply is the idea that if something is expensive then manufacturers will want to make more of that item because they could make a good profit out of it. The law of demand is the idea of people wanting stuff as a whole if something is popular or people are wanting something they are willing to pay more for it.

A key part of this concept, the idea of equilibrium price, is the ideal balance where people are willing to buy something and they can get appropriate value with their money. At the same time, the equilibrium price also means the supplier makes enough of a product to earn good earnings from the production; and for the other end of the spectrum, it means that people are getting bang for their buck and most are willing to buy at that price.

In a sense equilibrium price is a perfect balance. Equilibrium price also shifts because it's tied to both supply and demand. When demand goes down, the equilibrium price shows that people aren't willing to buy at a much higher price. When supply goes down the equilibrium price shows that it becomes a premium because of how little there is, so if you want a piece of something, you have to pay a higher price to take what little is left. In general, if the price goes down so does the equilibrium price, if the price goes up, the equilibrium price follows suit.

The concept of supply and demand is a great concept to understand as it can help make the market easier to understand.

For example, you can use it to deduce why soda is so cheap. Let's say this example is a changing supply, and let's say the water used to make the soda is in overabundance this year. This means the supply can be amped up, but because the demand is the same, meaning no one wants soda really badly, and because demand didn't keep up, it drops the value of soda. This also takes the equilibrium price with it.

So how does the law of supply and demand guide the market for wine?

The law of supply and demand generally is applicable to most things, which is why it's a useful and easy way to understand how the economy or market works, although for our topic, wine does not follow the law perfectly.

It is likely that if the supply of wine went down, then the price would also increase due to the shortage. If there were an abundance of wine the price would drop by a little. And if demand were to change, that just means you, the people, would want to buy it at a lower price or are willing to pay a couple of dollars extra.

The law of supply and demand can explain the change, but the fact remains wine is stubborn. It will only shift wine prices by a bit, compared to the law of supply and demand being able to explain why milk went up.

The law of supply and demand guides wine but wine itself is very static, rendering the law of supply and demand not as expressive; wine does its own thing. Well, it would seem wine does its own thing. It doesn't really listen to the law of demand. Wine is an oddity in the law of supply and demand, to say the least.

Instead, wine prices are more determined by other factors, and the prices usually vary with wine sometimes costing $15 to even $400 a bottle. Wine prices are usually determined by varied factors, and varied factors lead to varied prices. The law of supply and demand may not give us the reason why prices are so different all at once, but taking a deeper look into wine can gives us the reasons.

One of the big factors of wine being expensive is the location. Maintaining the land could be expensive, thus making the wine price high; or the land could be the perfect soil for the grapes, making them great for the product, and that's why it is expensive.

Wine, surprisingly enough, can be expensive because of the idea of premium or forced scarcity. Sometime winemakers will keep fewer vineyards for higher quality and then the same vines are reused. The older the vines, the fewer grapes are produced. Because of this scarcity or illusion of premium and the quality for each one of the bottles, the prices are jacked up.

Wait, there's more.

Other factors include the materials used to produce the wine; whether the materials were good or not will determine the price. The price, once again, is dependent on the way the wine was made or harvested whether it was by labor or machine.

Another factor of price could be one you are very familiar with: reputation. Much like Gucci, sometimes the price you pay is just for the brand. Sometimes the brand is valued because of the extensive history of the wine or its reputation.

Though the price of wine is determined by many factors, sometimes the price of premium wine is warranted the price because of a long list of expenses, whether necessary or not. Just because the wine is expensive does not mean it's the best around. It could be, but more often than not, the best wine isn't always the most expensive.

(Much of this information was gathered from the Vincarta website.)

Shaken not stirred

As people of the Napa Valley, we are no strangers to natural disasters. Although, have you ever wondered besides the more obvious destruction of nature and housing, how natural disasters affect the wine industry and business?

To begin, let's start with the 2014 magnitude-6.0 South Napa earthquake. As gathered from a KQED article, much of the damage was minimal; just a lot of wine storage and reserves that were damaged resulting in a couple of thousand of dollars in damages.

Judging from the Wine Spectator website, most of the damage caused by the earthquake was inventory damage.

As gathered from a Washington Post article, the earthquake did a fair blow to the Napa wine industry, though it's not one Napa wouldn't be able to recover from in due time.

Burn, baby, burn!

How do wildfires affect vineyards and wine supply, seeing as they are common in California?

Surprisingly enough, vineyards don't burn well and even if they caught on fire, recovery wouldn't be very much trouble for the vines, as stated by the Feast and Field website.

Despite the fact the vines could regrow and heal, the damage is done when it comes to the grapes and wine. Any wildfires that are nearby drop smoke, and this smoke and debris taints the grapes and the wine that comes from it, according to Inside Climate News. Wildfires ruin the supply of wine but with time, the grapes will grow back and be able to be turned into wine.

The pandemic and wine

How has the wine industry been impacted by the pandemic? Thanks to the Shreveport Times, we understand that because of the quarantine many people were reluctant to go outside, damaging wine sales from restaurants, stores and liquor stores.

The wine industry will have to recover over time; sales are slowly returning. Though it seems like the pandemic hurt the wine market, in some aspects it did help. Because of the number of people self-quarantining, delivery industries and online services had spiked, and this part of the market has grown, introducing more people to wine.

The price of wine would seem to not shift soon, but a part of the market had grown. When looking to the future, the popularity and access to wine only seems to be more profitable now.