Edward Booth joins Napa Valley Register as local political reporter

Edward Booth joined the Napa Valley Register newsroom this week as the new local politics reporter, responsible for covering the city of Napa.

Booth grew up in Davis, earned an English degree from UC Berkeley and — after catching the journalism bug his senior year — picked up a master’s degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in 2020.

He most recently worked as a news reporter at The Davis Enterprise and The Winters Express, covering education in Davis and city government in Winters. Booth previously covered education and city news for the Richmond Pulse, and he began his newspaper reporting career covering city government at The Daily Californian, Berkeley’s student paper.

Booth hopes to approach his reporting from a variety of angles. He’s worked with many styles and mediums of journalism — investigative reporting, photography, narrative and feature writing, video and audio production — and can’t wait to use his reporting skills to explore the community. Booth eagerly awaits conversations with anyone who can help him understand and tell the stories of Napa.

Booth can be reached at EBooth@napanews.com and can be found on Twitter at @Edward_E_Booth. His phone number is (707) 256-2213.

