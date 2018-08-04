Coming weeks could yield a solution to problems that are holding up construction of a planned Napa Valley Vine Trail link between St. Helena and Calistoga.
Everything hinges on finding a way to navigate the Highway 29 narrows. This is an area where a constricted road right-of-way leaves too little room for the 10-foot-wide Vine Trail.
The vexing challenge scotched the original hope of starting construction in 2017. The revised goal is to begin building the $9.2 million, 9.4-mile section in spring 2021.
“It’s been a slower process than we hoped for, but we’re very optimistic,” Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition Executive Director Philip Sales said on Friday.
Exactly what solution will emerge is still unclear because of ongoing, behind-closed-door negotiations.
“We spent almost a year negotiating with different groups of property owners to find an easement that would work,” Sales said. “We’re very close to resolving an easement. I would expect that in the next month-and-a-half, we would have that worked out.”
The Napa Valley Vine Trail when complete is to run 47 miles from Vallejo to Calistoga. Building segments in such places as the city of Napa and along the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks between Napa and Yountville proved to be noncontroversial.
But planning segments adjacent to vineyards and rural properties poses a challenge. Some property owners object to a trail going near vines where spraying and other farming activities take place.
The Highway 29 alignment south of Bothe-Napa Valley State Park poses its own, unique challenge. The Caltrans right-of-way is narrow there and the Vine Trail Coalition has been unable to obtain easements from all of the adjacent property owners needed to make the room for the 10-foot-wide trail.
Options include shifting about a half mile of Highway 29 to the west to make room for the Vine Trail on the east, if Caltrans approves the move. But Sales said that would involve building a retaining wall and could cost $3 million.
He also mentioned the possibility of a mini-shift that might involve creating narrower Highway 29 lanes and shoulders. But that would also mean a narrower Vine Trail. Bicyclists would have to dismount and walk for several hundred feet to avoid the threat of cycling collisions.
Finally, there is the hoped-for solution of obtaining an easement that avoids the problem area. Details have yet to emerge as to exactly what this would look like.
Time is a factor. A $6.1 million state grant for the project awarded to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in 2015 has a shelf-life.
The original expiration date in 2017 was extended to 2019. Rebecca Schenck, transportation program planner for the NVTA, said the agency plans to ask the state for a second and final grant extension.
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is working with the NVTA on the St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment.
At the other end of the county, plans are being made for a trail from Wilson Avenue in Vallejo to Veterans Memorial Park in American Canyon. Sales said construction could begin in 2020 or 2021.