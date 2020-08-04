Eight arrested, cars impounded as cops pounce on Vallejo sideshow

This driver was spinning round and round and a few cars on Redwood had to stop until he finished his foolery," Mariani continued. " A few minutes later he drove off toward Broadway and I heard his tires squealing again and then heard two gunshots or explosions."

With the arrests, "my hope is the message gets out that this will not be tolerated," Sampayan said, also hoping the steep towing and storage fees -- a 30-day impound costs roughly $3,000 -- dissuades side-show organizers from hitting Vallejo.

"I had a family call me all upset ... the son had taken their car for a sideshow and it was impounded ... how they would now get to work, like it's our fault," Sampayan said.

Sideshows are illegal, the mayor noted, and participants are often guilty of reckless driving, speeding, and, if there are minors in the car, child endangerment.

"We cannot allow people from out of town to come into our city and terrorize our streets," said Councilmember Hakeem Brown.

"We have to take a stand," Brown said, adding that he believes the crackdown will be a deterrent to the sideshows.

"It is a quality of life issue in our community," Brown continued.