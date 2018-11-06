Napa County Midterm Election, Nov. 6, 2018 Results
|Napa County Contests
|Confirmed Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|
|
|
|Napa City Council (Elect 2)
|Confirmed Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Liz Alessio
|6,428
|31.72%
|Mary Luros
|5,156
|25.45%
|Peter Mott (I)
|2,911
|14.37%
|Bernie Narvaez
|2,379
|11.74%
|Ricky Hurtado
|2,225
|10.98%
|James Hinton
|1,164
|5.74%
|
|
|
|Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 2
|
|
|Jeff Dodd
|1,102
|51.23%
|Amy Martenson (I)
|1,049
|48.77%
|
|
|
|Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 3
|Confirmed Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Beth Goff
|1,087
|61.27%
|Mary Ann Mancuso (I)
|687
|38.73%
|
|
|
|Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 4
|Confirmed Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|William "Kyle" Iverson (I)
|1,908
|68.58%
|Xulio Soriano
|874
|31.42%
|
|
|
|American Canyon City Council (Elect 2)
|Confirmed Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Mark Joseph (I)
|1,012
|31.51%
|David Oro (I)
|708
|22.04%
|Pierre Washington
|702
|21.86%
|Robert Vega
|567
|17.65%
|Jason Kishineff
|223
|6.94%
|
|
|
|Calistoga City Council (Elect 2)
|Confirmed Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Donald Williams
|482
|45.47%
|James W. Barnes (I)
|289
|27.26%
|Gary Kraus (I)
|289
|27.26%
|
|
|
|St. Helena Mayor
|Confirmed Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Alan Galbraith
|539
|50.75%
|Geoffrey Ellsworth
|523
|49.25%
|
|
|
|Vote Count Updated: Nov. 6, 2018, 8:01 p.m. PST
|
|
|168 of 170 precincts reporting
|
|
|43,527 ballots cast in Napa County
|
|
LOCAL COVERAGE:
NATIONAL & STATE COVERAGE:
