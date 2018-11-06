Try 1 month for 99¢
Midterm Elections 2018

Napa County Midterm Election, Nov. 6, 2018 Results

Napa County Contests Confirmed Votes Percentage of Votes
Napa City Council (Elect 2) Confirmed Votes Percentage of Votes
Liz Alessio 6,428 31.72%
Mary Luros 5,156 25.45%
Peter Mott (I) 2,911 14.37%
Bernie Narvaez 2,379 11.74%
Ricky Hurtado 2,225 10.98%
James Hinton 1,164 5.74%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 2
Jeff Dodd 1,102 51.23%
Amy Martenson (I) 1,049 48.77%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 3 Confirmed Votes Percentage of Votes
Beth Goff 1,087 61.27%
Mary Ann Mancuso (I) 687 38.73%
Napa Valley College Trustee, Area 4 Confirmed Votes Percentage of Votes
William "Kyle" Iverson (I) 1,908 68.58%
Xulio Soriano 874 31.42%
American Canyon City Council (Elect 2) Confirmed Votes Percentage of Votes
Mark Joseph (I) 1,012 31.51%
David Oro (I) 708 22.04%
Pierre Washington 702 21.86%
Robert Vega 567 17.65%
Jason Kishineff 223 6.94%
Calistoga City Council (Elect 2) Confirmed Votes Percentage of Votes
Donald Williams 482 45.47%
James W. Barnes (I) 289 27.26%
Gary Kraus (I) 289 27.26%
St. Helena Mayor Confirmed Votes Percentage of Votes
Alan Galbraith 539 50.75%
Geoffrey Ellsworth 523 49.25%
Vote Count Updated: Nov. 6, 2018, 8:01 p.m. PST
168 of 170 precincts reporting
43,527 ballots cast in Napa County

