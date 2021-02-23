Electrical outage affected 2,500 Napa customers Tuesday morning

Because of a damaged power line on Pine Street, 2,499 customers in south Napa lost power about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric reported.

Most customers were back online within an hour. As of noon, only 19 customers were still without electricity, the utility said.

The cause of the outage is still being investigated. PG&E crews will be working on Pine Street making repairs throughout the day, with possible traffic delays, PG&E said.