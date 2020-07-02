Eleven new cases push Napa's COVID-19 total to 344 cases

Napa County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total since March to 344 cases, including four deaths.
The number of people hospitalized increased by one to seven cases. The county also reported at least one new case in a congregate living facility such as a skilled nursing facility or long-term care home.
There are currently two facilities with recent cases.
Statewide, California reports 239,161 cases and 6,171 deaths.
Tests have been given to 20,986 people, with 20,581 tests coming back negative. Results are pending on 61 people.
Like much of California, Napa County is seeing a continued surge in new COVID-19 cases.
The number of cases has been rising in June as more facets of the economy open up and people begin to ease up on following shelter-at-home orders, county officials said.
The state is leading a campaign to have people wear facial coverings when around others and to restrict Fourth of July celebrations to their own households as much as possible.
Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
California has reported more than 201,000 cases, with more than 5,800 deaths. Nationally, there are nearly 2.4 million cases and 124,000 deaths.
