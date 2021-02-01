Eligible for a vaccine in Napa County? Here's why you haven't been able to get your COVID shot

Adventist Health St. Helena does not yet have access to the county’s 30,000 person vaccine waitlist, according to Newhart — it could not have called the county’s eligible, interested senior residents even if it had wanted to.

Even so, Newhart emphasized Adventist Health was aware the county was doing the best it could.

“We’re all trying to mobilize as fast as we can, and I feel bad there’s a perception that something (shady) is happening. It isn’t,” he said, addressing community frustration. “We will get to everybody as fast as we can. The thing we should focus on now is encouraging our state representatives and our federal representatives to get the county more vaccine.”

Kaiser Permanente, another multi-county entity operating in Napa County, said in a written statement it had vaccinated more than 1,100 community members at a clinic in January. It is currently vaccinating health care workers and those 75 years of age and older, it said in the statement, and plans to hold a second clinic at the end of February. Eligible Kaiser Permanente members will be able to receive vaccinations at the Vallejo and Vacaville medical centers with a confirmed appointment “depending on vaccine supplies,” it said.