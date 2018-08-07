The man in charge of Napa’s city maintenance has departed his job after reported allegations of abusive behavior and inappropriate remarks as head of the city’s corporation yard.
Jefferson Folks has retired as Napa’s manager of maintenance operations, interim City Manager Steve Potter said last week. An email obtained by the Register announced Folks’ departure date as July 30.
Citing the privacy of personnel matters, Potter declined to comment further or to share details of an investigation into Folks by the city Human Resources department, an inquiry referred to by former City Manager Mike Parness in an email obtained by the Register in July.
Two telephone numbers in Folks’ name, including a residential number in Vallejo, were disconnected as of Monday afternoon.
Folks had been on paid administrative leave since July 12, following the circulation of a message under the name Napa Watch Group. The email, addressed to numerous city email accounts and Councilmember Doris Gentry, accused Folks of bullying some subordinates working at the Jackson Street corporation yard and showing undue favor to others, as well as having an inappropriate relationship with a secretary and claiming to have sex with employees’ wives.
The letter writer also alleged that Folks made discriminatory remarks about Latinos, gay people and Napa’s new police chief Robert Plummer, an African-American. Plummer, a 27-year veteran of the Las Vegas police, took over on Monday from Potter, who became acting city manager with Parness’ retirement.
An outside company hired by Napa has begun an investigation into Folks’ on-the-job behavior during which city employees will be interviewed, according to Amanda Steiner, field representative for Service Employees International Union Local 1021.
“What I’m hearing now of Jeff Folks, the transgressions that I’ve heard, they’re very egregious,” she said Monday. “For me as a labor representative, it’s heartbreaking. … Workers’ livelihoods have been shaped, altered or destroyed at the hands of Jeff Folks, and that’s not an understatement.”
Steiner, who has represented Napa city employees for three years, said she was familiar with descriptions of Folks as “a hothead” and called the allegations against him symptomatic of “a fear-based leadership model” in which rank-and-file workers fear retaliation for calling their superiors in city departments to account.
The promotion last week of former Napa police chief Potter to acting city manager, following the retirement of Parness after 12 years, gives hope for lasting changes to the work environment for city staff, according to Steiner. (Potter, who spent more than three decades with Napa Police, took over Parness’ position after spending three years as the police chief.)
“What I want is for Steve Potter to have a clear picture of what the work environment is, so he can lay out a new work culture,” she said. “The city understands this is an investigation that cannot be abandoned.”
“The big issue is that the workplace culture has to be changed. This is a very antiquated work environment and there needs to be lot of infrastructure put in place for diversity training and anti-harassment training. Clear expectations must be set.”