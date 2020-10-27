Emergency financial assistance is now available for Napa County residents hurt by wildfires

Napa Valley Community Foundation has started an emergency financial assistance program for local residents in need because of the LNU Complex fires or the Glass Fire.

Two types of financial assistance are available. First, grants for homeowners and renters whose primary residence was damaged or destroyed by the 2020 wildfires; second, grants for workers facing economic hardship as a result of the firestorms, which burned for 10 weeks during peak harvest and visitation season for Napa Valley.

The program is a collaboration between the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund, which is managed by the Community Foundation, and two local nonprofit organizations, On the Move and UpValley Family Centers.

Collectively, the organizations have distributed more than $5 million to several thousand households struggling to recover from recent disasters like the 2017 wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify for assistance, renters and homeowners must have received a red or yellow tag on their primary residence in Napa County, and have annual household income at or below $151,000 for a family of four (or 150% of Area Median Income for Napa County).