Emergency housing vouchers set to go to Napa's most vulnerable

Ferrell also said people or families eligible for the housing vouchers — those who’ve lost housing or are on the verge of it — tend to be at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“If you are homeless or living in a shelter it’s hard to be socially distant,” Ferrell said. “I think all these categories are people who are considered at-risk.”

The vouchers work similarly to normal Section 8 housing vouchers: an income-dependent portion of rent is paid to a landlord by the housing authority, while the rest — generally 30% of monthly adjusted gross income for rent and utility payments — is paid by the tenant.

But, Ferrell said, the emergency vouchers differ in several ways from the normal Section 8 vouchers. For one, she said, the emergency vouchers are both permanent and temporary, in a sense.

The funding for specific families is permanent, she said, because HUD will fund the emergency vouchers for as long as the recipients qualify for them. But the vouchers are not able to be reissued by the housing authority after Sept. 30, 2023, unlike regular Section 8 vouchers, Ferrell said.

