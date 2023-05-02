The Napa County Emergency Preparedness Resource Fairs will be held on May 12 and 19 in downtown Napa and Upvalley. The events aim to educate the community about emergency preparedness, county programs and other services.

The first event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Napa County Administration Building parking lot, 1195 Third St. in Napa. A second event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. May 19 at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.

Family activities will include scavenger hunts, giveaways, raffles and a children’s coloring table, among others.

Staff from county departments, cities and partnering organizations will be on hand to provide resources and educate the community. The county’s Office of Emergency Services will also promote emergency preparedness, including the new Alert Napa County, and help residents sign up for the new emergency notification system.

Food truck vendors will be present at both fairs. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

For more information, contact emergencyservices@countyofnapa.org.

