Emergency school funding during pandemic channels more than $25 million to Napa County

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package reserved $122 billion for school districts nationwide, including $15 billion in California. Ninety percent of that sum was passed directly to school districts based on their levels of federal funding, and those funds are required to be used to cover the costs of safely teaching and operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local school systems also were to use 20% of their shares to help children make up learning losses endured during their time studying remotely from their homes – a limbo that lasted more than a year for many pupils and kept them away from classrooms for all or most of 2020-21.