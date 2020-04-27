Eminent domain victory: PG&E installs LNG site on Calistoga vineyard property

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALISTOGA -- Pacific Gas & Electric has begun work on a liquid natural gas supply site on Highway 29 in Calistoga, after seizing private vineyard property for the project by eminent domain.

The supply will keep natural gas flowing to customers over the coming two years as PG&E upgrades a 90-year-old pipeline that stretches from Napa to Calistoga, to meet the region’s growing demand for natural gas, and to meet state and federal requirements.

“We are not building a plant or other facility. We’ll be using liquefied natural gas to keep customers in service once the Dunaweal Lane phase (of the project) is under way and that will require large LNG tanks to be used,” said PG&E representative Deanna Contreras.

Only one pipe north of Yountville supplies St. Helena, Calistoga and Angwin with gas, and the work will be done in phases. When a section of the line is shut down, customers will still need natural gas. PG&E will solve the problem by injecting liquid natural gas into the line. The main injection site will be along Highway 29 at Dunaweal Lane.