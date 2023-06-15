Police are seeking to learn why a 33-year-old man has not been heard from for nearly a week.

Eduardo Enrique Navarro Garcia, an employee of Silverado Upholstery at 300 Taylor St., was last seen at the shop around 3 p.m., Saturday, June 10, Napa Police Sgt. Tommy Keener said Thursday afternoon. Navarro, who had worked at the business for eight months and had living accommodations on its property, has been entered into California’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Section.

The disappearance caught his family, friends and colleagues completely off guard, according to Kayla Chambers, Navarro’s manager at Silverado Upholstery and a member of the family that owns the business.

“He left everything: $3,000 (cash), a ring from his father, his passport, his ID, his wallet,” she said Thursday. “It’s not normal for him at all.”

The latest known clues to Navarro’s whereabouts are a phone call he made to his mother around 8 p.m. June 10, and security video footage captured shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday showing him walking around the upholstery shop’s parking area for about 10 minutes, according to Chambers.

Another employee checked Navarro’s trailer on Sunday and did not find him. According to Chambers, a second search Monday revealed a torn-up note in a toilet – dated June 9, written in Spanish and apparently directed toward Navarro’s deceased father.

Chambers did not describe the note’s contents but said “we were able to tape it together and it’s in pretty good shape.”

Navarro has not returned to work, and his daily phone calls to his mother and daughter have ceased, according to Chambers.

No further signs of Navarro have surfaced, and text messages sent to his iPhone have showed up green instead of the blue of iPhone-to-iPhone messages, likely indicating that his phone has been switched off, according to Chambers.

Most of Navarro’s possessions were in place except for two missing items, she added – his purple iPhone 14 Pro Max and a brown twin-size blanket.

There have also been no public or private communications from Navarro’s Instagram account, which has 1,044 followers, Chambers added. (Public posts on the account have been scant, numbering only 18 in 5 ½ years – with the latest dated April 24.)

Navarro moved to the U.S. about a year and a half ago from Mexico, where he had worked as a teacher, and had held jobs in the East Bay before coming to the Napa shop eight months ago to work on automotive upholstery, according to Chambers.

Napa Police described Navarro as 5 feet, 10 inches and about 195 pounds, with medium-length black hair, brown eyes and a 3-inch-long scar on the left cheek.

The clothes Navarro is last known to have worn include a blue button-up short-sleeve dress shirt, khaki pants, and brown dress shoes, Chambers said.

Anyone with information about Navarro’s whereabouts is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-527-9223 and ask to speak with Napa Police’s investigations bureau. Callers also may contact Napa Police Detective Tyler Olson at 707-257-9592.