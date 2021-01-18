En garde! Napa Valley Fencing Academy teaches kids how to wield a sword

Swishing swords and wearing white suits, white gloves and white masks, a troupe of Napa youths took over the Oxbow Commons one night last week.
But this was no cosplay meet-up or theatrical performance. It was Napa Valley Fencing Academy practice.
Coached by Angwin resident Jana Wick, the group offers fencing classes and camps, primarily through Napa Parks and Recreation.
To meet COVID-19 safety measures, the academy recently started practicing outdoors on a concrete section of Oxbow Commons on McKinstry Street. In normal times, they'd meet in the Las Flores Community Center.
“Fencing is the perfect COVID sport,” said Wick. “You already wear a mask, and you stab anyone who gets closer than 6 feet,” she said with a laugh.
Wick started the academy in the mid-2000s after studying and competing in fencing herself for many years.
Fencing is like playing chess “at 100 miles per hour,” Wick said. “There’s definitely a cerebral aspect, it’s a huge strategy game, you’re using your body but also your mind. You can spend a lifetime learning it and mastering it.”
“I loved the teaching experience and introducing students to something I care very much about,” she said.
“I’ve been coaching kids close to 20 years, it’s been a joy to interact with them and get to know them. It’s really rewarding. We promote leadership development. With junior coaching, older students help youngest students.
Her students come from all over Napa Valley, she said. Currently, they range from age 7 to 16, but adults are welcome to learn as well.
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students pay $125 a month and train twice a week.
“We provide dedicated gear for their students, and they fence their first day,” said Wick. “They like that.”
What kind of kid gets into fencing? Her students are “very bright, intellectual,” and some with no previous connection to team sports, she said. Some students “might not have thought of themselves as athletes” before taking up fencing, said Wick.
Many fencing students are drawn to the sport because of its historical, science fiction or fantasy aspects. Think “Princess Bride,” “Star Wars” and old-fashioned duels.
There are three weapons in fencing: foil, épée and saber.
The weapons look different (mostly in the shape of the hand guard) and the rules are different but essentially “they are all cousins to each other,” she said.
Napa Valley Fencing Academy teaches all three weapons, but “we’re primarily a foil and saber club.”
To answer a common question: the swords don’t have sharp edges like a real sword would, said Wick. The blade is cut in a rectangle or square or triangle shape. At the end of the sword tip is a plastic or metal button.
About 20 students are currently enrolled including a new group of students that just started this month. They train in separate pods.
Parent Heather Hagerman has two sons enrolled in the academy, Levi and Indigo.
“They love it,” she said. “My kids have been playing swords ever since they could hold sticks so obviously playing with real swords, it’s really exciting.”
Levi agreed with his mom.
“You’re playing with swords but you’re actually learning about fencing and foot work,” said Levi. Plus, you’re using a real sword and can have a sword fight which is way more fun than playing with a foam sword, he said.
Kelli Stuart brought her son and a friend to his first class with the academy. “It’s something new they’re never done before,” Stuart said. Fencing teaches structure and self-control, she noted. “I think it’s going to be good for them.”
Kelly Greenwood, another new fencing mom, said that her son Charlie has a light saber and got a wooden sword for Christmas. “He loves ‘Star Wars’ and I think the idea of being in that world is exciting” to him, she said.
Isabella Clary, 14, has been fencing for about four years. “I saw it on the Olympics and thought it was really cool,” she said. “It’s interesting because it’s a very respectful sport,” with etiquette and rules, “but it can be aggressive, which is really beautiful in my opinion.”
Jacob Briggs, 13, said he got into fencing while a student at Browns Valley elementary school, “and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Using set moves and logic, fencing “is a lot like a physical form of chess and outsmarting your opponent,” said Briggs.
Liliya Patterson, 10, has been fencing for more than two years. “It’s really fast-paced and you have to make quick decisions really fast and train hard,” she said.
“It’s also a very competitive sport,” she said. “You get hit a lot of course,” but it usually doesn’t hurt.
Fencing is safer than basketball or baseball “because we are wearing a lot of gear,” Liliya said. Of course “on hot days, you die,” but only because of all the layers of protection.
Photos: Watch these Napa kids learn to fence
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Jana Wick, Napa Valley Fencing Academy
Napa Valley Fencing Academy students at practice
Napa Valley Fencing Academy
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Philip Tessier of PRESS restaurant in St. Helena was a catalyst for a community effort to feed people harmed economically by the pandemic.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
“Fencing is the perfect COVID sport,” said Wick. “You already wear a mask, and you stab anyone who gets closer than 6 feet.”