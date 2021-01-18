En garde! Napa Valley Fencing Academy teaches kids how to wield a sword

About 20 students are currently enrolled including a new group of students that just started this month. They train in separate pods.

Parent Heather Hagerman has two sons enrolled in the academy, Levi and Indigo.

“They love it,” she said. “My kids have been playing swords ever since they could hold sticks so obviously playing with real swords, it’s really exciting.”

Levi agreed with his mom.

“You’re playing with swords but you’re actually learning about fencing and foot work,” said Levi. Plus, you’re using a real sword and can have a sword fight which is way more fun than playing with a foam sword, he said.

Kelli Stuart brought her son and a friend to his first class with the academy. “It’s something new they’re never done before,” Stuart said. Fencing teaches structure and self-control, she noted. “I think it’s going to be good for them.”

Kelly Greenwood, another new fencing mom, said that her son Charlie has a light saber and got a wooden sword for Christmas. “He loves ‘Star Wars’ and I think the idea of being in that world is exciting” to him, she said.