Encouraging Napa fire news, but lightning threat continues

Now seven days old, the Hennessey Fire that began in Napa County with a lightning strike last Monday morning, has now encircled Lake Berryessa, burning areas in four surrounding counties, Cal Fire reported Monday morning.

The fire's spread slowed considerably over the weekend. It blacken an additional 3,500 acres overnight. Total Hennessey acreage is now 293,602 acres. Containment increased from 22% to 26% since Sunday evening.

Evacuations remain in effect across a broad swath of rural northeast Napa County, with consideration destruction of homes and outbuildings. St. Helena Hospital and the hilltop community of Angwin remain under an evacuation order.

The fire has claimed five civilian lives -- three in Napa County last week on a residential property near Lake Berryessa, and two in Solano County,

The Hennessey Fire is the largest component of the multi-county LNU Lightning Complex, which has burned 350,030 acres, with 871 structures destroyed. The Walbridge Fire west of Healdsburg in Sonoma County had burned 54,068 acres as of daybreak Monday.