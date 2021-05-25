Napa County reported a milestone Tuesday in its fight to contain COVID-19: No new cases.
This was the first time in nearly a year that Napa went a day without at least one positive test result, Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said.
Over the past year, there have been double-digit COVID most days, with a peak on Jan. 5 of 350 cases.
“This is a testament to the efficacy of the vaccines and to our community’s commitment to our collective health," Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer said. "I’m incredibly proud of our public health staff, healthcare partners, volunteers, and our community for their hard work and sacrifice that got us to this point.”
During the surge earlier this year, as many as 10% of COVID tests were coming back positive, indicating major community spread, Upton said.
More recently, the number of people being tested has declined, but the positivity rate has plunged to 1%, suggesting a much lower level of transmission, she said.
Cases have been dropping in recent weeks. There were 35 Napa County cases last week, the lowest total since June.
Because the virus is still with us, the county and local organizations are continuing to mount vaccination drives. As of last week, only 51% of eligible county residents were fully vaccinated.
State and county public health officials have delayed implementing new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that say it's safe for fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings and social distancing in virtually all situations.
Napa County is waiting for California to issue rules so that the state can more fully open up on June 15.
California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown order in March 2020 and was the nation's epicenter for the disease at the start of 2021. Nearly 63,000 people have died from the virus in California, including 81 in Napa County.
To learn about local vaccine clinics, visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
