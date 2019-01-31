A storm that is forecast to roll through Napa County on Friday into Saturday has the potential for minor flooding and power outages, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
As much as 3 inches of rain could fall between Friday afternoon and Saturday, with wind gusts as high as 37 mph in the area, the Weather Service said.
The Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the next two days along with flash flood and high wind watches for Friday night. Heavy rains could inundate storm drains and small streams.
Significant rain is expected to begin after 11 a.m. Friday, with heavy rain overnight into Saturday. Showers are predicted for the weekend, with sunny conditions forecast by Tuesday.