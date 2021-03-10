Erica Ahmann Smithies to serve as American Canyon's new public works director

Erica Ahmann Smithies will begin work as American Canyon's new public works director on March 15 after a four-year stint in that position for St. Helena.

“The city already has an excellent group of people working on exciting projects and I’m eager to contribute," she said in an American Canyon press release. "With my experience getting public works projects to the finish line, I hope we can take American Canyon’s efforts in this area to the next level.”

City projects include renovating Green Island Road in the industrial area and building the final Devlin Road segment. Longer range, the city wants to build an extension for Newell Drive to help ease traffic on Highway 29.

“During this recruitment process, the city attracted several highly-qualified candidates,” City Manager Jason Holley said. “With her extensive experience on high-profile projects and a strong background with other jurisdictions in the North Bay, Erica is well-positioned to hit the ground running.”

A Napa native, Smithies graduated from Napa High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.