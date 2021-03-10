 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erica Ahmann Smithies to serve as American Canyon's new public works director

Erica Ahmann Smithies to serve as American Canyon's new public works director

{{featured_button_text}}
Erica Smithies

Erica Ahmann Smithies

 Barry Eberling

Erica Ahmann Smithies will begin work as American Canyon's new public works director on March 15 after a four-year stint in that position for St. Helena.

 “The city already has an excellent group of people working on exciting projects and I’m eager to contribute," she said in an American Canyon press release. "With my experience getting public works projects to the finish line, I hope we can take American Canyon’s efforts in this area to the next level.”

City projects include renovating Green Island Road in the industrial area and building the final Devlin Road segment. Longer range, the city wants to build an extension for Newell Drive to help ease traffic on Highway 29.

“During this recruitment process, the city attracted several highly-qualified candidates,” City Manager Jason Holley said. “With her extensive experience on high-profile projects and a strong background with other jurisdictions in the North Bay, Erica is well-positioned to hit the ground running.”

A Napa native, Smithies graduated from Napa High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

She qualified for the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Trials in discus and is a member of the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame. Smithies, her husband and their two daughters live on her family’s ranch in Napa raising cattle.

WATCH NOW: TAKE A WALK THROUGH THE RAIL ARTS DISTRICT IN NAPA

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

SEE NAPA'S FACES AND PLACES

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief in win for Biden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News