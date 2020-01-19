With souvenir jerseys, rally monkeys and copious pints of microbrew, San Francisco 49ers fans filled converged on the heart of Napa on Sunday to urge their team toward pro football’s greatest prize.
While more than 68,000 spectators packed Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara for the 49ers’ NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, a cluster of television-equipped eateries provided another rooting section about 80 miles away in downtown Napa. Sporting knit caps and T-shirts decked in the five-time NFL champions’ red-and-gold livery – or the uniform numbers of 49ers past and present – they came, sometimes hours ahead of kickoff, hoping to be witnesses to their team’s seventh trip to the Super Bowl.
It was a long-awaited trip to Downtown Joe’s for Brent Ihli, a 49ers fan for 30 years who had visited the Main Street brewpub in January 2014 when his team last reached the penultimate step only to see its Super Bowl dreams dashed on a last-minute interception. “I just remember the last play, the Niners losing,” he recalled at the table he and his wife Patti had claimed in front of the eatery’s super-size monitor two hours before the 3:40 p.m. kickoff.
Yet from the opening minutes, the atmosphere inside Downtown Joe’s main room appeared as full of eager anticipation as of the vinegary tang of buffalo wings constantly shuttled from kitchen to table. A round of throaty cheers erupted around nine flat-panel sets when the 49ers defense tackled Aaron Jones to snuff out a first-quarter Packers drive escalated to forceful yells and pumped fists – and a sudden boost in the decibel level – as running back Raheem Mostert tightrope-walked the sideline on his way to the game’s first touchdown, one of four on the day for the San Francisco running back.
A few paces away by the brewery’s mash tun and boil kettle, a half-dozen other patrons followed the action on another TV with less noisemaking but equal interest. Three men, members of a bluegrass band scheduled to play the nearby Blue Note Napa later that night, gathered around a small round table in friendly rivalry, a 49er fan sitting across from his Packers counterpart.
“Grew up in Southern California, a (Los Angeles) Rams fan,” said Jim Burke of the Bloomfield Bluegrass Band. “But I had a full-on conversion in 1981 when I saw The Catch (Dwight Clark’s playoff game-winning grab that led the 49ers into their first Super Bowl) and I’ve been a Niner fan ever since.”
Burke’s bandmate Patrick Campbell had been won over to the Packers during a brief stay in the Midwest in 1961, when his father taught at the University of Wisconsin in Madison – and when coach Vince Lombardi led Green Bay to the first of five league titles in seven years.
“The Pack was everywhere and everything – I lived there six months and that’s where I got my indoctrination,” he remembered. “I have great respect for my band members. But not when it comes to football,” he added with a slight smile.
On First Street a few blocks west, the scene inside the Norman Rose was less hectic but the floor no less crowded. An early-arriving audience had begun packing the bar earlier Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory for the other Super Bowl berth, and manager Jon Crane had arranged for an extra-long happy hour and deeper supplies of nachos, hot wings and much else.
As the 49ers extended their lead to 27-0 by halftime, Crane thought ahead to the eatery’s needs a fortnight later, pausing for a moment as if to avoid jinxing Norman Rose’s, and the team’s, good fortune.
“I’m working on that Super Bowl schedule now, but I’m waiting on (Monday) to staff up, because we haven’t been to the Super Bowl in seven years,” he said, looking ahead to the second bartender, 4 additional waiters and another busboy likely to be necessary for the championship game Feb. 2.
Meanwhile, the possible soon became the near-certain. A 49ers fumble recovery to set up another score triggered a quick celebration by four men at the bar, who said in unison “Go Niners!” as they clinked shots of liquor.
At Billco’s on Third Street, a Napa woman rooting for the Packers saw her favored team’s Super Bowl chances quickly bleeding away, but was grateful for the absence of a throng of San Francisco fans to rub salt in the wound. “Feels like here, I can support my team without a lot of hassle,” said Alycia Colvin, one of about a dozen people following the game on the bar TVs while the same number shot pool on billiards tables behind them.
As time slowly ran out on the Packers during the second half, George Curtin, a Downtown Joe’s manager, estimated the pub’s liquor sales would rise nearly 20 percent thanks to the 49ers audience – but added that Super Bowl Sunday would steer even more fans through the door, perhaps early enough to open at 8 a.m. and serve breakfast to early birds as much as seven hours before game time.
“It’s going to be all hands on deck that day – probably we’ll open another bar in our aging cellar,” added Curtin’s colleague, Brian Moon, over another roar from spectators as the 49ers pushed their lead to 34-7. “We expect a lot more people for the Super Bowl.”
At last, the final seconds ticked away on San Francisco’s 37-20 victory, and the opportunity to pursue the franchise’s sixth championship in its history. Inside Downtown Joe’s, patrons let out lengthy yells, pounded the wooden bar and hugged one another while Moon grabbed the “Niners Nation” flag from outside the entrance and waved the banner inside, the elliptical “S-F” logo rippling.
Gabriel Tovar, who had watched every 49ers game this season inside the pub, proudly stretched out the front of his Jimmy Garoppolo jersey with the San Francisco quarterback’s number 10 in front.
“I’m gonna be here (for the Super Bowl), and I’m gonna have the greatest time ever! I’m gonna invite all my friends so they have a good time too!”