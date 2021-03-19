Essential workers at Napa County's grocery stores voice overwhelming relief at finally receiving vaccines

Each night after work for the past year, Napa resident Yolitte Valencia has entered her home and asked her children to stay back.

They must wait until their mother has taken off her shoes, changed out of her work uniform, washed her hands for 20 seconds and put on clean clothing. Then they can give her a hug.

The nightly routine is just one way Valencia, 35, a long-time employee of La Morenita Market, has sought to keep her family safe amid the pandemic. As essential workers, Valencia and her colleagues see more than 7,000 people in their 8,000-square-foot store each week, according to La Morenita Owner Jerry Curiel.

“I believe the majority of us have created a routine in order to protect ourselves (once we arrive home),” Valencia said via text message in Spanish.

Last week, Valencia had the burden of at least some of her worry lifted off of her shoulders: she, along with almost every one of her coworkers, finally received their first dose at a clinic at St. John’s the Baptist on March 12. There was never a single doubt in Yolitte’s mind about whether she would take the vaccine, she said via text: just “knowing there was a vaccine ready was a relief for many of us,” she wrote.