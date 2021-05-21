Estimated $2.5M in damage from Napa's Bronco Wine Company fire

“The majority of the damage was confined to the roof … so there is not a lot of true structural damage to the building,” Belyea said. Bronco Wine Company should still be able to “conduct business” out of the facility, he said.

Belyea said he had observed “no damage” to offices in the building. The warehouse looked “pretty full” at the time of the fire, he said.

The facility is temperature-controlled, as are most storage facilities for wine, Belyea said. He could not confirm whether the fire had degraded temperature controls.

Firefighters remained on scene after containment to assist with “overhaul,” Upton said: going through inventory in the warehouse, looking for remaining hotspots, and mopping up.

The heat from the fire on the roof “caused a skylight to fail,” Belyea said, and some fire fell down onto some inventory, which triggered the facility’s sprinkler system, he explained. The facility’s inventory was stored in cardboard boxes that had been shrink-wrapped together, according to Belyea.

Water degraded the cardboard, making for an “overhead falling risk,” Upton said. Crews were on scene today helping to mitigate the hazard and move surviving inventory elsewhere, she said.