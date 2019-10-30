Mandatory evacuation orders and evacuation warnings were lifted Wednesday afternoon for an estimated 100,000 people displaced by the Kincade Fire.
The Register provided free access to this article. Please consider supporting our local journalism by purchasing a subscription.
The town of Windsor, city of Healdsburg and the remainder of the city of Santa Rosa were downgraded to an evacuation warning, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.
Residents may return home at their own risk, and the sheriff's office recommends people remain at home for the day after they arrive because of traffic.
The lifting of evacuation orders and warnings without restrictions by the sheriff's office pertains to west Sonoma County and the coast, northern Dry Creek Valley, everything north of Occidental Road, south of River Road, east of state Highway 116 and the unincorporated properties west of Fulton Road, including the Santa Rosa Country Club and Olivet/Piner areas.
All of the burn areas, which total nearly 77,000 acres, are still closed.