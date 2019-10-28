Lake County residents are being asked to prepare for a possible evacuation as the Kincade Fire continues to rage through tens of thousands of acres in Sonoma County in the North Bay.
A Nixle alert at 6:30 p.m. Monday from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced an evacuation warning for those living in the Middletown area south of Butts Canyon Road and Highway 175. The advisory also covers roads branching off Highway 175 between Middletown and McKinley Drive, as well as side streets off Butts Canyon Road.
Middletown is the second community outside of Sonoma County to be put on notice for a potential evacuation away from the Kincade Fire, which Cal Fire reported had grown to 74,324 acres as of Monday night. A similar advisory was issued on Sunday for Calistoga, the closest city in the Napa Valley to the fire zone.
Those in the warning area are advised to prepare for a rapid exit by gathering medication and important documents, making plans for their pets, and notifying relatives where they may go in an emergency. People needing extra time to evacuate, as well as those with pets or livestock, are asked to leave the area as soon as possible.
Middletown-area residents are asked to consider departing early to avoid the traffic congestion expected with a mandatory order to leave town, Lake County authorities said.